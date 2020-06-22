Tony Gonzalez Reveals How He Truly Feels About the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

Retired NFL tight end Tony Gonzalzs spent 12 years with the Kansas City Chiefs. Although he retired with 14 Pro Bowls to his name, the Fox Sports analyst never got a chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy himself. As a guest on Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin” podcast, the 44-year-old revealed to co-host Eben Britton how he felt watching Kansas City win their first world championship in 50 years

“I was happy as s—t. I was there. Obviously we worked it for FOX. I was on the sideline. I didn’t move the whole time. Remember… it’s been 50 years since they won it. I played there 12 years — and we couldn’t get it done. So I was there — and they won and the confetti dropped.

“I had this feeling of like — so happy! Obviously, it wasn’t me; I know I didn’t win the Super Bowl. But it’s like watching one of your kids win, I guess; that’s the only way I can compare. Like, you’re really happy for them. Even though I didn’t win it, part of me won it. So I guess I’ll take 75% feeling like it. But it was good to see them win.”

This doesn’t come as much of a shock. In fact, the California product posted a video minutes after their February 2 win to his Twitter page, showing just as much enthusiasm as the rest of Chiefs Kingdom.

Gonzalez Reflects on Tenure With CBS, Current Gig at Fox

Since his retirement, the Hall-of-Famer can be seen on millions of televisions nationwide providing his takes on games played across the league that week. Describing his time at CBS Sports, Gonzalez says he struggled transitioning from player to analyst and often times felt “scared” by that responsibility.

“I was scared,” the father of four said. “I was scared to show who I am in front of the camera. When that red light’s on, there’s millions of people watching — and I was scared. I had a hard time with it. I never felt like I was really myself. I always apologized to people from CBS. ‘Thank you for my opportunity, but you never really got to see me in front of that camera.’ It was because I was afraid.”

Despite CBS offering him an extension, Gonzales disclosed that he suffered from anxiety attacks while making that decision, especially when it came to traveling and being away from his family. It was a conversation with his partner October while vacationing in Spain that persuaded him to walk away.

“She was like, ‘Hey, is the deal almost done?’ I’m like, ’Yeah, it’s pretty much done.’ And she goes, ‘Are you happy with it?’ And I like… paused. And I started crying. She said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I feel like I’m about to have an anxiety attack — like if I signed the contract.’

“First of all, I was away from my family. I would have to travel three days a week with those four kids — all in the house. I was like, ‘I don’t like being away from them. I don’t think I am myself on this show — for whatever reason. It’s just nor working for me.’ And that’s kind of when life took off for me again.”

Thankfully, all’s well that end’s well. Not only is his current gig at Fox just 10 minutes from his home, but Gonzalez added that the network more of his style. “It’s my vibe,” he concluded.

