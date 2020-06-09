UFC Books ‘Biggest Title Fight in History of Division’

With UFC stars Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo and Jorge Masvidal all upset with UFC president Dana White for one reason or another, it was probably important for the head honcho of the premier MMA promoter in the world to book a really big fight for fans to start getting excited about.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, that’s exactly what White did on Tuesday when booking the third fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former double champion Daniel Cormier for August 15.

“It’s booked,” Okamoto said as part of a larger post on Twitter.

It’s booked. Aug. 15. Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) vs. Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma). Biggest title fight in history of division, in my IMO. Lifetime bragging rights. Winner is the best heavyweight of his era. Loser is not. Doesn’t get bigger than that. pic.twitter.com/tiy3BB8hbv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 9, 2020

Additionally, Okamoto believes Miocic-Cormier 3 will be the “biggest title fight in the history of the division”.

This one is for all the marbles. 1-1, both knockouts but great fights, I can’t wait to fight this dude again!! Now it’s time to work as hard as I ever trained. #weareaka #zinkinsportsmanagement #2xheavyweightchamp 2xlightheavyweightchamp pic.twitter.com/BvyhectS4X — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 9, 2020

History of Miocic vs. Cormier Rivalry

Cormier moved up to heavyweight in 2018 to stop Miocic in the second round at UFC 226. That made Cormier, who was also the UFC light heavyweight champion at the time, the third UFC “champ champ” in history.

Then Cormier dropped his 205-pound belt to focus on his heavyweight reign, but he lost the heavyweight title rematch via knockout 13 months later at UFC 241.

Cormier has been adamant over recent months that he intended on beating Miocic in the rubber match so the 41-year-old could retire as the UFC heavyweight champion.

Now it looks like he’ll get that chance, though it won’t be easy.

While Cormier believes he’s a better fighter than Miocic and only lost the rematch due to his own issues, Miocic is considered by most observers to be one of the best UFC heavyweights in history.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Miocic vs. Cormier Trilogy Fight Booked Quickly

Judging by recent social media posts from Miocic and Cormier, the fight was booked in a matter of days once it became clear both fighters were ready to return to the Octagon.

While Cormier had long been in a full-court press on Miocic to defend his title belt or vacate, the champion wasn’t too keen on rushing back to the UFC’s Octagon to defend his title in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miocic works as a first-responder in Ohio. No matter what Cormier said about the situation, Miocic wasn’t going to start training again until he had fulfilled what he considered to be his obligation during the pandemic.

But after Cormier saw Miocic starting to get hyped on Twitter about heading back inside the Octagon soon for his next fight, the American couldn’t help but warn his rival about their upcoming rubber match.

“You’re done!” Cormier posted to Miocic.

Two days later, Cormier revealed he had signed some kind of fight contract, presumedly for his third fight against Miocic.

Indeed that turned out to be the case exactly.

Now two of the UFC’s biggest stars and most accomplished athletes are set to fight again for the third time in one of the biggest fights in heavyweight history.

READ NEXT: Daniel Cormier Warns Rival About Rematch: ‘You’re Done!’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel