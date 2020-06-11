UFC Legend Accepts Challenge From Former Champ: ‘Let’s Do It’

Former UFC middleweight champion and one of the greatest fighters to ever step into the Octagon, Anderon “The Spider” Silva, accepted a challenge from former lightweight champ Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Showtime challenged The Spider via Instagram on Thursday. He posted an image of the two with the caption: “It would be an honor !!! @spiderandersonsilva #forthefans #185 #letsgo.”

In the comment section of the post, Silva replied: “This is great my friend let’s do it.” Here is Pettis’ post:

In the callout, Showtime wrote “#185,” signifying that he is interested in fighting Silva at middleweight. If Pettis and Silva are scheduled to face each other, it will be the first time Pettis fights at 185 pounds — a division that The Spider ruled for years.

UFC president Dana White showed some interest in the match. In the comment section of Pettis’ post, one fan wrote: “Lol kinda sad people just do sh*t for money.” Pettis responded, “lmao this is for status.” The promotion’s president also chimed in, saying that Pettis was a prizefighter and that Pettis and Silva “fight for money and legacy. Anderson is still on the roster and still competes.”

Pettis Would Have a Distinct Size Disadvantage If He Fought Silva

Showtime has competed in three different weight classes in the UFC: welterweight, lightweight and featherweight. The most success Pettis has had in his mixed martial arts career is at 155 where he won the UFC belt by submitting former champ Benson Henderson.

Silva is a large 185-pound fighter, and he has also competed at light heavyweight multiple times. If the two were to square off, Pettis is likely giving up a significant size advantage to The Spider.

Showtime has faith he can get the job done, however. One fan commented, “Would love to see it but Anderson is way too big champ.” Pettis responded, “bet he can’t whoop me.” Pettis also told a fan in the comment section that he made 185 pounds “this morning.”

Pettis last competed on May 9 at UFC 249. He fought at 170 pounds against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in an exciting back-and-forth bout. Showtime got his hand raised by unanimous decision. His professional mixed martial arts record currently sits at 23-10, with 11 wins by KO or TKO, seven by submission and five by decision.

Silva Has Not Competed Inside the Octagon for Over a Year But He Wants to Fight Two More Times

The Spider has not competed since his first-round TKO loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC 237 on May 11, 2019. After his loss, Silva underwent knee surgery. However, the former middleweight king is ready to get back to action.

Silva told the media that he has two more fights left on his UFC contract in which the 45-year-old plans on fulfilling. He recently called out Irish superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor, however, the Irishman retired from fighting a few weeks later.

Since losing his belt to Chris Weidman in July 2013, The Spider has gone 1-5 with one no contest. His lone victory came via unanimous decision over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in February 2017.

