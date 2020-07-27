49ers’ Richard Sherman Tabs Jimmy Garoppolo for Pro Bowl Season

The San Francisco 49ers expect big things from the 2020 season, and cornerback Richard Sherman is no different.

After a 13-3 regular season and an impressive run to Super Bowl LIV, it’s only expected that San Francisco is looking at the 2020 season as a chance to redeem themselves after losing 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

Much of the offseason discussion has revolved around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as both fans of the 49ers as well as other fans around the league have debated exactly how good the quarterback is after his first full season.

Sherman recently hopped on Pro Football Focus’ Instagram for a chat about the upcoming season, placing a strong bar for his quarterback.

“I think that Jimmy G,” Sherman said. “This being his second full season, hopefully, starting, will have leaps and bounds improvement, and he had a great season last year. So, I look forward to him having a Pro Bowl season this year.”

It’s a bold call, but it’s also what is somewhat required for the 49ers to get over that proverbial hump.

Sherman’s Comments on 49ers’ Defense

Jimmy G wasn’t the only player that Sherman commented on when talking to PFF, also talking at length on the defensive side of the ball.

While he mentioned several different changes and aspects of the defense, his opening comment catches the eye.

This year, we won’t catch anybody by surprise. Fred Warner was in his second year; has been a huge impact playmaker for us. (Nick) Bosa was obviously a rookie. Dee Ford had his knee troubles throughout the year, and hopefully, that’s quelled. We lose DeForest (Buckner), which is an enormous loss, but obviously, they drafted (Javon) Kinlaw to do that … We get Ronald Blair back. Obviously, Kwon (Alexander) will be back and play more games, hopefully, this season. (Dre) Greenlaw got some valuable experience. Emmanuel Moseley was in his second year, playing in the Super Bowl, undrafted free agent from Tennessee. He played really well.

Sherman’s point that the 49ers’ defense won’t be coming out of the blue is correct, but he also explains why several members on San Francisco’s defense should be coming back stronger.

“So you’ve got to expect that the continuity,” Sherman said. “Any time that you’ve got the same secondary, same defense coming back, the communication is better, the continuity. That’s what helps teams like us in this uncertain time, where practice will be different and everything.”

It is interesting to think about how the 49ers didn’t even get to put out their best overall lineup often in 2019. Perhaps 2020 will be kinder when it comes to injuries.

Sherman’s Comments on 49ers Offense, Youngsters

The 32-year-old corner also opened up on what he thinks of head coach Kyle Shanahan and his offensive schemes.

For Sherman, it’s the combo of 2020 NFL Draft first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel that is the most encouraging.

We’ll have the same group, running the same scheme, and guys communicating the same, guys who know each other. So that will be helpful, but you’ve got to expect guys like Bosa to improve, Deebo Samuel to improve. They’ve got (Brandon) Aiyuk coming in — Kyle (Shanahan) is drafting guys he wants — and he’ll come in and make an impact.

