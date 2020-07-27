49ers’ Deebo Samuel on Seahawks’ Jamal Adams: I ‘Ain’t Never Feared a Soul’

In the blockbuster trade of the summer, the Seattle Seahawks acquired safety Jamal Adams in a move that apparently the San Francisco 49ers were also interested in.

While different media members like ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has claimed that the 49ers were also making efforts to deal with the New York Jets to get Adams, it also seems like they were always in the backseat compared to teams like the Seahawks.

Notes on Jamal Adams/Seahawks, per sources. Parties involved believed 49ers, Cowboys were both in. A deal now not stipulation for trade, can extend this year or next. Draft uncertainty a factor. All but closes book on Clowney. Team views Adams as weapon more than safety — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2020

Considering how tight the salary cap already is for the 49ers before eventual cuts next season, having to trade two first-rounders, a safety and more would have made other objectives like re-signing tight end George Kittle that much more difficult.

However, there’s no doubting that the Seahawks have obtained one of the NFL’s most talented and promising defensive stars.

Not that it bothers 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

Deebo Sounds off on Adams’ Trade

The entirety of the NFL seemingly reacted to the announcement that Adams would be switching coasts, and understandably so. As one of the most controversial, outspoken players in the game, Adams garners that type of attention.

Deebo joined in those voices, very clearly saying that he is unbothered by the prospect of lining up against Adams or the Seahawks’ defense.

Yes the Seahawks got Jamal. Y’all can stop writing me talking crazy lol. DEEBO ain’t never feared a soul on that gridiron or in real life ‼️ — UnoCaptain‼️❌ (@19problemz) July 26, 2020

Anyone that has followed Samuel’s social media or career won’t be surprised by the former South Carolina Gamecock’s words, but it’s also important to remember that the second-year receiver was recruiting Adams just a few weeks back.

Deebo Samuel shares his thoughts on Jamal Adams to SF 👀 | #49ers pic.twitter.com/NK8Y39WJUS — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 10, 2020

Deebo’s addition to his Instagram story asking Adams to “come to the gang,” also follows another member of the 49ers subtly attempting to convince the former LSU Tiger in the form of newly-added offensive tackle Trent Williams, who tagged the safety in an Instagram post.

Trent Williams tagged Jamal Adams in a photo of him discernibly signing his contract with the #49ers pic.twitter.com/hjQQaOAdRE — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) June 20, 2020

From the players’ perspective, it totally makes sense that they wanted to convince Adams to come to Santa Clara, California. However, the 49ers were likely offering far less than Seattle was willing to, and in the NFL, that makes all the difference.

Should the 49ers Be Worried About Adams?

With his All-Pro selection in 2019, Adams has proven to be one of the NFL’s most versatile defensive stars, and with just three seasons behind him in the league, it’s only safe to say that the safety will continue to improve.

That being said, does his addition propel Seattle into a different tier than the 49ers? More than likely, no.

The clashes between the two NFC West rivals last season were exceptional, with Seattle winning the first game in overtime and the 49ers getting revenge over the Seahawks in a game that decided the division title.

In both games, neither side had exceptionally efficient offenses thanks to two monstrous defenses. And while Adams is an upgrade, it’s also at a position, safety, that is generally less important than having the same quality on the defensive line or at corner.

That being said, one of Adams’ greatest assets is his ability to play almost anywhere beyond the defensive line. Knowing the former Jets’ impact on the Seahawks and how they match up with the 49ers will truly require an eye-test, because there’s no guarantee on how Seattle and head coach Pete Carroll will use him.

READ NEXT: Ex-Cardinals, Ravens Safety Would Be Perfect Addition for 49ers

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, Mont. Reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier and join our 49ers community at Heavy on 49ers on Facebook.