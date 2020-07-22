First 49ers Players Approved to Report for Training Camp: Report

There’s been delays and concerns in Santa Clara, California, but the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly received the go-ahead to start reporting to training camp.

Running a couple of days behind other NFL franchises due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the 49ers told rookies, quarterbacks and injured players to hold off from heading to the 49ers’ headquarters for their initial COVID-19 tests.

No longer though, as The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reported on Thursday that San Francisco and its players have been told they can come to Santa Clara, California for the team’s first organized practices and workouts in 2020.

UPDATE: Per source, #49ers have received approval from the county to move forward with training camp. Rookies, QBs, injured players to report/get initial COVID test tomorrow; Rest of team to come in July 28.https://t.co/amkqjIcVxc — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 22, 2020

As the tweet and article explains and per the NFL’s plan and regulations, the rest of the 49ers’ return date is still another five days from when the first of San Francisco’s staff and players will check in.

Regulations and Plan

Before being allowed into the San Francisco facility, every player and staff will be required to be tested for COVID-19. Each member will need to take the test twice in 72 hours, even if the first test comes back as negative.

Upon receiving a second negative test two days after the first, 49ers players will be allowed to practice, workout and be in the facilities, however, that’s the not the end of testing.

Per the NFL’s guidelines, daily testing will continue for the first two weeks of San Francisco’s training camp. That could change depending on if over 5% of the 49ers test negative, which would mean that test would go down to every other day.

The delay is not unique to the San Francisco camp, partially due to the NFL Players’ Association and several high-profile players calling out the NFL over a lack of nailed-down guidelines.

The NFLPA released this statement in relation to players’ stances and vocal disapproval of the state of the NFL’s COVID-19 plan.

“Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

Our statement on Covid-19 testing procedures: pic.twitter.com/6mYF3aK0jm — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 20, 2020

Which Players Are Reporting on July 23

Going in line with classic offseason rules, the NFL has rookies, quarterbacks and injured players coming to franchises first. For the 49ers, that includes four quarterbacks, 15 rookies and three injured players.

Quarterbacks:

Injured Players:

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Richie James Jr.

DB D.J. Reed

Rookies:

DT Javon Kinlaw

WR Brandon Aiyuk

OL Colton McKivitz

TE Charlie Woerner

WR Jauan Jennings

DL Darrion Daniels

S Jared Mayden

TE Chase Harrell

RB Jamychal Hasty

RB Salvon Ahmed

FB Josh Hokit

LB Jonas Griffith

CB DeMarkus Acy

WR Chris Finke

So, in total, 20 players will take their first tests on Thursday, with another coming on the weekend. Whoever submits two negatives can begin to work next week, but either way, the team as a whole will not be together until at least July 31.

