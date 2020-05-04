49ers Unveil Jersey Numbers for Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Ten of the San Francisco 49ers’ newest players had their jersey numbers released on Monday.

The Niners updated their roster page with numbers for the 10 undrafted free agents, leaving Trent Williams as the sole player on the roster without an official number.

#49ers jersey numbers for undrafted rookies: 5 – QB Broc Rutter

7 – WR Chris Finke

35 – RB Salvon Ahmed

38 – JaMycal Hasty

43 – S Jared Mayden

47 – LB Jonas Griffith

49 – CB DeMarkus Acy

49 – FB Josh Hokit

65 – DL Darrion Daniels

83 – TE Chase Harrell

Certain numbers and choices stand out, such as quarterback Broc Rutter from Division III’s North Central College. The previous player to wear No. 5 for San Francisco was 2015 NFL Draft fifth-round selection Bradley Pinion, who left the team after the 2018 season to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, No. 5 is more likely to remind 49ers fans of Jeff Garcia, the former three-time Pro Bowl QB who played for the 49ers between 1999 and 2003. Garcia threw for 16,408 yards and 113 touchdowns while with San Francisco.

Hitting those kinds of numbers would be a dream scenario for Rutter, but he’ll hope to avoid a similar ending to Garcia’s time with the Niners.

Maiocco also brought up another interesting aspect of the number release.

It's also relevant to point out that Chase Harrell, who looked impressive in DL drills at his pro day, is listed at tight end.

Chase Harrell spent three years at Kansas and two at Arkansas, seeing a handful of starts at wide receiver for the Jayhawks and two starts at tight end for the Razorbacks.

Harrell’s shift to tight end came after two full seasons as a receiver, which saw the Huffman, Texas native total 30 receptions for 302 yards. His time as a Razorback tight end was less productive through the air, ending his time with Arkansas with seven receptions, 94 yards and a touchdown.

A stellar performance at Arkansas’ pro day helped raise his relevancy as a potential NFL player, which included Harrell’s performances in defensive line drills.

Arkansas TE Chase Harrell put on a show during his Pro Day. This took place before the lock down, so it was an actual pro day and not a virtual one

36" vertical

10'7" broad jump

4.51 forty

4.21 short shuttle

36" vertical

10'7" broad jump

4.51 forty

4.21 short shuttle

6.76 three cone

Being labeled a tight end and given a receiving number accordingly, it seems highly unlikely that Harrell will transition out of that role, but he has had extensive time as a special teams player while in college, so it could be something to watch.

The last notable aspect of the release is Josh Hokit’s designation as a fullback being followed up by the No. 49, which also happens to be cornerback DeMarkus Acy’s new number.

Mentioned in our recent breakdown of the Niners’ UDFA running backs, Hokit was never an out-and-out fullback for Fresno State during his time as a Bulldog, and instead provided a similar role as a bruising alternative in the Fresno backfield.

This saw Hokit finish his senior season with nine touchdowns on just 75 carries as the 6-1, 225-pound back broke through in his last year of college.

It’s not a surprise that Hokit is being prepared as a FB, but it’s an added hint in the still-developing puzzle that is 49ers’ final 53-man roster. The less direct competition Hokit has with RBs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, the more likely it is that the Clovis, California native makes the final roster.

