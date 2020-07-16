Alex Santos, Former Washington Director of Professional Personnel

Alex Santos was the Washington NFL franchise’s former director of professional personnel. Santos was fired by the team alongside fellow front office member Richard Mann II in July 2020.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on July 16 that the Washington Post was preparing a story “that is expected to highlight the culture that is existed.” Schefter noted in his tweets that Santos, Mann II as well as play-by-play announcer Larry Michael had all left the organization.

Mann II worked for Washington as the assistant director of pro personnel. The pair were fired on July 11, reports The Washington Post. The Post described the pair’s role as “coordinating advance scouting of opponents and evaluating potential free agents.”

On July 16, The Washington Post reported that Santos had been the subject of an investigation from within the organization over an allegation he pinched The Athletic’s Rhiannon Walker and told her that she had “an ass like a wagon.” Santos is also accused of repeatedly asking Walker to date him. Another reporter, Nora Princiotti, made similar accusations against Santos. Santos declined to be interviewed in the Washington Post’s piece.

Santos joined the Washington NFL franchise in 2006. He joined the organization as a personnel assistant before being promoted through the ranks of the team’s scouting organization. Santos had been the director of professional personnel since 2014. A press release from the time of Santos’ promotion, via Hogs Haven, quoted him as saying, “I appreciate the opportunity this organization has given me. I am honored that I am able to continue to grow within the NFL ranks with the Redskins organization.”

The Washington Post describes Santos as being “regarded for his ability to identify talented players on other teams’ rosters.” At the time of Santos’ promotion, The Athletic’s Zac Boyer reported that Santos had previously been the team’s pro and advance scout.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora wrote in a May 2017 column that Santos would be a contender to be named the team’s general manager. La Canfora wrote that Santos had risen from the organization’s “lowest ranks.” La Canfora added that Santos is “well thought of” in the organization and that he may be “malleable to [Dan] Snyder’s ways.”

On his LinkedIn page, Santos said that he was the director of pro scouting at the Washington NFL franchise. The only other information available on Santos’ page is that he attended North Carolina State University between 1996 and 2000. Santos graduated from the school with a degree in Spanish literature. Santos later graduated with a master’s degree in special education from New Jersey City State University.

Prior to his career in the NFL, Santos was a graduate assistant and quality control intern coach at Vanderbilt University and an assistant head football coach at Eastside High School in Paterson, New Jersey.

When AJ Francis was released by Washington in 2018 and picked up by the New York Giants, he told The Washington Post that it was Santos who told him that he was cut. Francis said, “Santos’ never once called me for a good thing, ever in his life. He barely ever talked to me walking past me in the hallway. And he called me to tell me that they were releasing me.”

