Seahawks’ Target Antonio Brown Sends Cryptic Tweets About Future

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to Antonio Brown, but the star wide receiver indicated he is walking away from football. After months of campaigning for an NFL job, Brown sent out a series of tweets alluding to a potential retirement.

“Is it time to walk away i done White heavy check mark everything in the game ?!!” Brown pondered. “At this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God 🤙🏾.”

Brown also threatened to retire last season over the NFL’s new helmet rules but ended up being released by both the Raiders and Patriots. The NFL has not revealed their findings from their investigation into multiple sexual misconduct accusations against Brown. It would be wise to take Brown’s latest “retirement” news with a grain of salt given his history.

“A source said Antonio Brown recently got close to settling his case with Britney Taylor and scheduled a mediation but then backed out of it,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Twitter. “That’s the second time he’s gotten close to settling, then publicly hinted at retirement shortly thereafter.”

Antonio Brown Worked Out With Russell Wilson This Offseason

For months, there have been rumors that the Seahawks are interested in Brown. These rumors heated up even more after Brown posted videos of himself working out at Russell Wilson’s house in San Diego. It appears clear that Wilson is pushing for the Seahawks to sign Brown, but so far the team has not made a move without clarity on his potential NFL suspension. During a 2019 ESPN interview, Wilson admitted he wanted the Seahawks to sign Brown and Josh Gordon last season.

“For the Seahawks, we are trying to win a Super Bowl,” Wilson explained. “Trying to find every way to win, I think both of those guys [Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon], I’ve been around both of those guys. Both are tremendous talents, some of the best receiver, talent-wise, to ever play the game kind of talent. So, any time you get an opportunity to play with a guy like that you definitely want to.”

The Seahawks May Be Reluctant to Sign Brown Without the Wide Receiver Being Cleared From Sexual Assault Accusations

Prior to Brown’s recent tweets, ESPN’s Brady Henderson discussed the Seahawks thought process on Brown. Henderson noted it is “hard to imagine” the Seahawks signing Brown with the ongoing sexual assault accusations.

“The size of the risk would depend on the size of his contract,” Henderson noted. “…It would be one thing if Brown were available on the cheap. In that scenario, maybe the Seahawks could live with certain parts of his past — the frozen feet and uncertified helmet debacles, going AWOL and confronting his general manager — knowing they’d have an all-world talent at a bargain price and could painlessly cut ties at the first sign of trouble. …But even then, there are the other alleged parts of Brown’s past. It’s hard to imagine an organization that dealt with the fallout from the [Frank] Clark pick signing a player who stands accused of sexual assault.”

