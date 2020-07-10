Seahawks ‘Absolutely Pursuing’ Blockbuster Trade for Pro Bowler: Report

Trade talks are “heating up” for Jamal Adams as the Seattle Seahawks appear to be in hot pursuit of the Pro Bowl safety. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps cited an NFL front office source who believes the Seahawks are “really into Jamal Adams.”

“I actually had a conversation with a friend of mine who works in a front office on the other side of the country for an NFL team, and we were talking and he actually said, ‘So your Seahawks are really into Jamal Adams,’” Heaps reported on ESPN 710 Seattle.

The news comes weeks after the Seahawks were listed as one of seven teams where Adams would prefer to be traded. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith confirmed Heaps’ report and added the 49ers as a team to watch for a potential trade with the Jets.

“Adding to @jtheaps9 report, a source tells me both the #Seahawks and 49ers have engaged in preliminary discussions with Jets about Adams. New York doesn’t want to trade the star safety. But an NFC West bidding war may be brewing. …Source adds that this ‘doesn’t feel like a situation where Seattle is simply trying to push up the asking price for a rival either.'”

Seahawks Are Reportedly ‘Absolutely Pursuing’ a Trade for Adams

Adams paired with Quandre Diggs would quickly give the Seahawks one of the top safety duos in the NFL. The question is whether the Jets are willing to oblige Adams’ trade request. The Seahawks are doing their part to be in the mix if the Jets do decide to pull the trigger on a deal.

“He said, yeah, the Seahawks are absolutely pursuing Jamal Adams,” Heaps added. “… I think that trade conversations are heating up around Jamal Adams and that the Seahawks in particular are one of those teams that are continuing to pursue Jamal Adams.”

One of the potential roadblocks for teams inquiring about Adams is his desire for a new lucrative contract. Adams still has two years remaining on his current deal, and it sounds like he could be a bit more flexible if he is traded to a contender.

“The thing that is interesting about that, talking with this source and asking him about, OK, well, what is Jamal Adams asking for? What does he want ultimately?” Heaps explained. “To me, Jamal Adams is in a Quinton Dunbar situation. He either wants a new deal (with the Jets) that is going to match his talent … or he wants to be traded to a very good team. So if you talk about it from that standpoint, I’m all-in on Jamal Adams, I’m all-in on the Seahawks.”

The Jets’ Asking Price Could Start at 2 Draft Picks Including a First-Round Selection

The two big questions surrounding the Seahawks’ ability to land Adams center around his desire for a new deal and what the Jets would require in return via trade. So far, the Jets have maintained their desire to keep Adams in New York, but it is hard to imagine this will continue to be their stance if the safety remains disgruntled heading into the season.

Heaps reported that the Jets want a “premium return” if they trade Adams. This could start at two draft picks, likely a first and third-round selection. Smith noted that the Seahawks inquiry into Adams’ availability is “more than just checking in.”

“Source suggested it was more than just checking in. Nothing imminent, but if you look at Schneider’s history, Seattle values elite secondary talent above pass rushers,” Smith tweeted.

