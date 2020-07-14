Barcelona Given Ousmane Dembele Boost Ahead of Champions League

Ousmane Dembele has given Barcelona a big boost ahead of the return of the Champions League in August by returning to training after a long injury lay-off.

The Frenchman has been out of action since undergoing surgery in February to repair a torn hamstring, but Barcelona were happy to show off the forward in action on Tuesday:

Barcelona has given little away about his current condition but did offer the following update on their website:

“Ousmane Dembélé is working hard Ciutat Esportiva as he battles to be fit for active duty again. On Tuesday his recovery program included a workout at the Barça training ground.”

Dembele’s season has been ravaged by injury once again and has allowed him to make just nine appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Dembele Back for the Champions League?

Barcelona have just two La Liga games left in 2019-20 and look set to lose their league title to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are four points ahead and can be crowned champions with victory over Villarreal on Thursday.

However, Barcelona is still very much alive in the Champions League. They face a last-16 second leg against Napoli at the Camp Nou on August 8 with the scores tied at 1-1 after the first game in Italy.

According to Sport, the Frenchman could be in contention to feature in the game which would be an additional boost for Barca given Antoine Griezmann is a doubt for the tie due to injury.

Bayern Wary of Dembele Threat

If Barcelona does get past Napoli they will play either Bayern Munich or Chelsea in the quarter-finals, with the German giants favorites to progress after a 3-0 win in the first leg.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told France Football that Dembele is a player he admired greatly during his time at Borussia Dortmund before he moved to Barcelona.

“I loved watching Dembélé play when he was at Dortmund. He was one of my favorite players. Since he left for Barcelona, ​​I regret that his progression has slowed down due to many injuries.”

Bayern look to be formidable opponents given they have already won the double in Germany this season, but the return of a fully-fit Dembele would offer Barcelona another attacking option against a club he knows well.

