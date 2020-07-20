Barcelona Offer Cheeky Response to Ballon d’Or Cancellation

Barcelona produced a cheeky response following news that the 2020 Ballon d’Or award, handed to the world’s best player, was canceled on Monday.

Captain Lionel Messi is the current holder of the Golden Ball, having won the prestigious title for a record sixth time in December, but will be unable to claim the award again this year.

Barcelona were quick to offer their thoughts with a post on Twitter:

We understand. Besides, everyone knows who the best is.https://t.co/u8f3i307NN pic.twitter.com/mqWt1hvspg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2020

The award has been canceled due to the lack of football played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Golden Ball has been handed out each year since 1956, making this the first time there will be no winner of the accolade.

Why the 2020 Ballon d’Or Was Canceled

France Football issued a statement on Monday explaining their decision to cancel “due to the lack of sufficient fair conditions” and confirming “the winners of the last edition will have no successors at the end of the year.”

The magazine also produced a list of reasons as to why they felt it was unfair to go ahead with the award in 2020. Football across Europe’s top five leagues was suspended in March because of Covid-19 and only resumed in June with games behind played behind closed doors.

“Because the Ballon d’Or trophy conveys other values – like exemplarity, solidarity and responsibility – rather than merely sporting excellence alone. “Because the fairness that prevails for this honorary title could not be preserved, in particular at the statistical level and also in the preparation since all the aspirants to the award could not be rightly compared, some having seen their season cut radically short, others not. So how can we compare the incomparable? “Because of our approximately 220 jurors (men and women combined) distributed around the world, some may have been distracted or diverted from their observation due to other priorities and emergencies to manage. “We did not want to put an indelible asterisk on the prize list like “trophy won in exceptional circumstances due to the Covid-19 health crisis”. We will always prefer a small sprain to our history to a large scar.”

Messi Keeps His Crown for Another Year

There’s no doubt that Messi would have been in the running to win the 2020 award, along with players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Kevin De Bruyne.

Barcelona have missed out on the league title in Spain in 2020, but Messi has continued to dominate La Liga and ended the season top of the goals and assists charts.

Most goals. ✅

Most assists. ✅ Another record for Leo Messi – most assists in a single #LaLigaSantander season. 💙👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ju3njcZWof — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) July 20, 2020

Indeed his 21 La Liga assists is a new record in Spain’s top flight, while his 25 goals mean he scoops the Pichichi award for a record seventh time.

Messi could still finish the season with some silverware too. Barcelona remain in contention in the Champions League with their captain hoping to lift the European Cup for the fifth time in his career.

