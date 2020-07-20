Griezmann Asks Barcelona for Coutinho’s Shirt Number

Antoine Griezmann has dropped a big hint that he wants to swap squad numbers at Barcelona and wear the No. 7 next season.

The France international has worn the iconic number throughout his career but was handed the No.17 when he arrived at Barcelona from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Griezmann has dropped a hint with a Tweet that celebrates reaching seven million followers and also appears to be asking Barcelona for the No.7.

Philippe Coutinho is currently the owner of the squad number at the Camp Nou but has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich and has been linked with a summer exit.

Griezmann Reveals Beckham Influence

Griezmann has never hidden the fact that the No. 7 shirt is his favorite and explained why to Manu de Juan at AS back in 2019.

“My idol was David Beckham and he wore the number 7 shirt at United. He later went on to use the number 23 shirt and even number 32 during his time at PSG.”

The World Cup winner reiterated his desire to wear the No. 7 shirt at Barcelona during lockdown in an online chat with supporters.

Griezmann has had a mixed season in his first year with Barcelona. He’s scored 15 times in all competition but has often struggled to find a natural place in the team.

He has been benched by manager Quique Setien at times, which has brought criticism from his family, and there have been rumors he could depart in the summer.

Coutinho Departure Expected

Yet it’s far more likely that Coutinho will leave Camp Nou in the transfer window. The Brazilian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, has already admitted he would like to return to the Premier League.

“He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point. It may not happen this year, it may happen this year – we don’t know. We have not discussed anything for now.”

Barcelona may also need to sell Coutinho if they are to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter, who remains the Catalan giants’ top summer target.

The Argentine has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but the club need to sell Coutinho to be able to finance a deal, according to ESPN’s Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden.

Coutinho is set to stay with Bayern until the end of the Champions League campaign in August and could come up against Barcelona in the quarter-finals in Portugal.

The German giants are 3-0 up against Chelsea after their first leg in London, while Barcelona will progress if they see off Serie A side Napoli in the last-16

