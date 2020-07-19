Lionel Messi Beats Xavi’s Record to Make La Liga History

Lionel Messi made more La Liga history on Sunday with his 21st assist of the season for Barcelona against Alaves.

The captain teed up 17-year-old Ansu Fati to knock home the opening goal of the game on 24 minutes at Mendizorrotza from close range.

Messi contribution means he has become the first player in La Liga history to reach 21 assists in a single season, overtaking former team-mate Xavi.

The Barcelona captain then scored his 24th La Liga goal of the season to make it 2-0 to Barcelona 10 minutes later. A flowing move from the visitor saw Riqui Puig set up Messi to beat goalkeeper Roberto Jiménez.

Luis Suarez made it 3-0 to Barca a minute before half-time, while Nelson Semedo added a fourth after the break and Messi scored again to make it 5-0 late on.

Messi Close to Making More History

Messi’s goals mean the Barcelona star is also closing in on another record. The Argentina international is in pole position to finish the campaign as the top scorer in Spain and land the Pichichi award.

The 33-year-old has already won the coveted trophy six times in his career, equalling the record of legendary striker Telmo Zarra. Another win would see Messi out on his own when it comes to claiming the Pichichi.

Messi’s goals leave him four ahead of his nearest challenge Karim Benzema of Real Madrid. The Frenchman is in the squad to face Leganes in Los Blancos’ final game of the season later in the day.

