LeBron James Jr Could Commit to HBCU North Carolina Central Reveals Odds

Five-star high school recruit Makur Maker shocked the basketball world earlier today by announcing his commitment to Howard University, a historically blacu college university.

I was the 1st to announce my visit to Howard & other started to dream “what if”. I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney #MakerMob — Makur Maker (@MakurMaker) July 3, 2020

The move could be pioneering a movement of elite high school hoopers committing to HBCUs.

For those keeping score at home: ESPN’s current recruiting database has Maker ranked as the No. 16 player in the Class of 2020, making him the highest-ranked prospect to commit to an HBCU since they started chronicling high school hoopers rankings in 2007.

A five-star high school prospect, Maker visited Howard last fall and chose the Bison despite having interest from UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis .

If Maker is drafted into the NBA, he’ll be the first player hailing from an HBCU to make it to the Association since Kyle O’Quinn, who was drafted out of Norfolk State in 2012.

Maker’s cousin, Thon, was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016 and currently plays for the Detroit Pistons.

Maker may not be the ONLY high school phenom making waves with HBCUs.

Check this out: With news that the 5-star basketball prospect committed to Howard University, today, Bovada released odds on where Bronny James, LeBron James‘ son will play college basketball.

Oddsmakers believe James will follow in the footsteps of Maker and continue the “HBCU Movement” and commit to a HBCU, as well.

Here are the current odds:

North Carolina Central +120

Duke +125

Howard +600

North Carolina A&T +900

Kentucky +950

Kansas +1400

North Carolina +1600

UCLA +2000

Bronny James is currently enrolled at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA. The 6’2 freshman averaged 6.8 points in six games this season.

James has a relationship with Mikey Williams, who will also be a top college recruit in the class of 2023.

A freshman at San Diego’s San Ysidro High School, Williams recenty suggested the idea of going to an HBCU. James and Williams according to The Spun have a good relationship and North Carolina Central’s LeVelle Moton, one of the most highly-respected and successful HBCU coaches has let it be known that he wants James to play for him. He’s even been vocal toward the University of Kentucky and the name of their arena. “When you think of the atrocities that have happened in our society, in a society where an arena is named after someone who is a known racist, at a school where if these kids were playing back when he was coaching, he would not have allowed them on his team and those schools would not even have allowed them to attend,” he told ESPN’s The Undefeated.

“Those kids go flocking to that school to go play in that arena today.

“But when a coach is from a black college and offers that kid the same opportunity, that coach is criticized. That doesn’t even make sense.’’