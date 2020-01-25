Bronny James Fan Candy Incident Receives Eye-Opening Critique From TJ Kidd

Being the child of an NBA player isn’t always easy.

Such was the case on Monday when Sierra Canyon High School standout, Bronny James was hit with a piece of candy that was thrown at him by a fan while inbounding the baketball during his game in Springfield, Massachussetts.

The fan who threw the candy at James was ejected from the game.

Bronny James, 15 is the son of Los Angeles Lakers All Star LeBron James. James tweeted replied to the fan disrepect of his son by stating that hating has no age limit.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

I caught up with TJ Kidd, 21, son of Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach and NBA Hall of Famer, Jason Kidd and Joumanna Kidd who has had succcessful television stints on NBA TV and other major TV platforms.

TJ Kidd is currently in college, living in the Los Angeles-area and coaching high school basketball in the Beverly Hills, California-area.

This week, Kidd traveled to New York during the Lakers’ East Coast road trip where they made stops in Boston to play the Celtics and New York City where the purple and gold played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Before the Lakers took on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, Kidd and I discussed his thoughts on the Bronny James fan incident as well as his assessment of what it’s like to be a child of successful parents.

Check out our brief Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What’s your opinion on the kid throwing that object at Bronny?

TJ Kidd: Honestly I’m gonna try and give my best answer on this and I’m gonna say I understand both sides of the line that there is here. Nobody should be throwing anything at anyone no matter the level of the game that’s being played. I get that it was a little kid who threw something. I saw the video. I don’t know the whole story and I don’t know why the kid did it. But there’s no place for it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What’s it like being an NBA players son? Is there pressure?

TJ Kidd: Honestly it’s very cool. You are afforded many great opportunities and you meet really amazing people. But there are misconceptions and downsides that come with it. There are haters, people who harass you on social media. There are people who have no clue with what pressure and expectations you have to deal with. But it’s what builds your character. Dealing with adversity, pressure, sometimes anxiety. It helps make you better. At the end of the day, it’s all noise. You learn how to deal with it at a young age and you learn how to be the best person you can be every single day. You don’t always have that parent around, but you know they want the best for you. It’s a whole lot of learning and teaching yourself; things as you grow up. But you understand the circumstances of their work. You are beyond proud of your parent. You’ll love and stick up for that parent until the end of the line because that’s your parent and they represent you and your whole family. I consider myself extremely blessed to have my dad be my dad and my mom to be my mom. But, at the end of the day, it’s about what you want to do. It’s great to celebrate what that parent has accomplished. But at the end of the day, you have to do you. It’s not going to be easy, but the payout of your body of work to whatever it is you do, will be worthwhile.