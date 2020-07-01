Browns Starter Shows Off Impressive Offseason Transformation

Nobody will be roughing up Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan next season, who is living up to his “Scottish Hammer” nickname.

The Browns second-year punter has been hitting the weight room this offseason and looks more like a linebacker than a specialist.

Gillan earned his reputation as a powerful specialist at Arkansas Pine-Bluff, where he both punted and kicked field goals. His tape from his time with the Golden Lions earned him a training camp spot with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He beat out veteran Britton Colquitt for the starting spot in somewhat of a surprise, but the move paid off for the Browns.

He finished his first season with 63 punts for 2,913 yards, an average of 46.2 yards per kick. He had just five touchbacks and landed 28 inside the 20-yard line. He also boomed a highlight reel long punt of 71 yards and was selected to the 2019 Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Draws Praise for Offseason Workouts

Nick Chubb just missed out on the rushing title a season ago, which has motivated him during his offseason training. Chubb showed off his massive explosiveness in a set of workout videos he shared this week, showing the work that allows him to both run over and run by defenders on the field.

Nick Chubb is putting in that work 👀💪 (via @NickChubb21) pic.twitter.com/x40dMLwcav — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 20, 2020

Chubb finished last season with 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns. What’s scary is that the George-product is looking like he could be even better next season and has reportedly put down some ridiculous 40-yard dash times recently.

“In his last testing session before the season was told that [Chubb] ran a pair of 4.3 40s on multiple watches this morning,” Rusty Mansell of 24/7 Sports tweeted. “This is the fastest he has been timed. Fantasy owners you can thank me later.”

Nick Chubb's workouts have been on a different level this offseason 😳 @NickChubb21 @Browns pic.twitter.com/F7Paaed7MN — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 18, 2020

Myles Garrett Another Workout Warrior on Browns

While Gillan’s gains are impressive, he has some ways to go to match Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has one of the most insane physiques in the NFL. Garrett routinely shares his workouts on his social media channels, moving crazy amounts of weight or showing off his supreme level of athleticism.

Garrett was on track for a second Pro Bowl season with 10 sacks last year, but was hit with an indefinite suspension in Week 11 after he ripped off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett sat out the final six games of the Browns season with the suspension, but was reinstated this offseason.

“I think Myles has the right mindset in terms of wanting to be MVP and all of that, but we just need him to be the best player for us that he can be, and whatever happens, happens,” Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods said in a recent conference call, via NFL.com. “Right now, I think he is in a good place.”

