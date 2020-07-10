Cam Newton’s Patriots Jerseys Are Now on Sale

The Cam Newton era in New England is underway. That changeover can’t take place without the new star player’s jersey being available for fans to purchase. That monumental has taken place, and now fans can buy Newton’s No. 1 New England Patriots jersey.

You can purchase the new jerseys at Fanatics.com for $99.99. They come in three colors: dark blue, white and red (which is my personal favorite).

Cam Newton Apparel is Available

In addition to the jerseys, Fanatics has a host of other Newton Patriots gear like hoodies, t-shirts and more. There’s no question the team and league are taking full advantage of all the attention Newton’s signing with the Patriots has generated.

Cam Newton in a Patriots Jersey is Everywhere

For some reason, people can’t wait to see Newton in his new digs. The push has generated a plethora of photoshopped, painted and drawn images of Newton in his signature No. 1 jersey. From Madden 20 to Dragon Ball Z style art and more, you can find some iteration of Superman becoming the Captain America of the NFL.

With the release of Newton’s official jersey at Fanatics and other retailers, perhaps we will see less artistic iterations of the Patriots quarterback. We can really expect to see fewer once Newton has his first photoshoot in uniform. Let’s hope COVID-19 doesn’t KO the season, and we have to wait until next year just to see Newton or anyone else in uniform this year.

