Patriots Make Cam Newton Signing and Jersey Number Official

After days of discussion, speculation, and projections, the New England Patriots made their signing of Cam Newton official. The team posted the following image on its Instagram, even using the encrypted font Newton has made famous on his own account.

Newton Apparently Wearing No. 1 With the Patriots

The post would seemingly confirm Newton’s jersey number will remain No. 1 heading into the 2020 season. Newton wore No. 2 during his days at Auburn. When he was drafted to the Carolina Panthers in 2011, he wanted to wear the same number, however Jimmy Clausen, a quarterback the team drafted in the second round the year before was wearing that jersey.

He refused to give it to Newton and insisted on battling him for the starting job. Who can blame him? No one would even want a guy who would lay down in this situation.

Obviously, Newton won the job and elected to keep the No. 1 jersey. Clausen missed all of the 2011 season, was gone from Carolina after the 2012 campaign. Clausen only played in 24 games over four seasons stretched across a six-year career. He was out of football after the 2015 season.

In case you’re wondering, don’t feel too bad for Clausen. The former Notre Dame, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears quarterback looks to be an awesome and happy dude with a beautiful family. He’s still just 32 years old.

Brian Hoyer currently wears No. 2 with the Patriots, and it’s unclear if Newton even wanted to go back to his Auburn number, but it appears he’s sticking with No. 1. It’s probably a smart choice considering he has every intention of being QB1 when the 2020 regular season begins.

Cam Newton’s Contract Details Confirmed

Most have known for about a week that Newton’s contract would be for one year with just $550,000 guaranteed, and a possibility of pulling in over $7 million if he hits all of his incentives.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport confirmed what most suspected in a tweet shortly after the Patriots made the news official:

The #Patriots have officially signed QB Cam Newton to his 1-year contract, per the transaction wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 8, 2020

Many have argued Newton’s contract is criminally low considering he has a resume that includes a 68-55-1 quarterback record, 29,041 passing yards, 182 passing touchdowns, 4,806 rushing yards, 56 touchdowns, a league MVP in 2015, and a Super Bowl appearance that same season. Also, Newton is still just 31 years old.

Despite the fact that he’s coming off two seasons that have had him battling injuries, Newton should still theoretically have a lot left in the tank. Consider this, Newton is almost 12 years younger than Tom Brady. Let than sink in for a second.

He has said, this upcoming season isn’t about the money. He should have plenty of that considering he has earned $122,085,498 from football contracts (not counting endorsements) with an average annual salary of $13,565,055, and a mammoth $31 million payout in 2015, per Over the Cap.

The stage is set for Newton to have one of the most inspiring comeback stories in sports this year.

