Conor McGregor Slammed After Posing With Russian Model Gymnast

UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor is a lightning rod for controversy, and he recently set the comment section of an Instagram ablaze. Notorious posed with Russian model and gymnast Karolina Sevastyanova while vacationing in Western Europe. According to The New York Post, Sevastyanova, who is an Olympic gold medalist, currently lives in Monaco, but it’s unclear where she and McGregor met up.

Notorious is currently vacationing, and he has been sharing his leisurely time on social media. On July 20, Sevastyanova posted of photo of her and McGregor on Instagram. Since then, the comment section has been riddled with comments in Russian aimed at Notorious. As many MMA fans know, McGregor is not very popular when it comes to many Russian fans.

The Irish MMA star’s biggest rival is Russian lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In one of the most volatile buildups to a UFC match ever, McGregor and Khabib fought at UFC 229 in October 2018. Khabib won the fight by fourth-round submission, and immediately after the fight ended a brawl broke out between Khabib and McGregor’s teams.

Here is Sevastyanova’s post:

For example, as translated by The New York Post, one commenter wrote: “Tell him Khabib’s better.” One commenter said that they hoped McGregor asked for the photo, not the other way around.

Another wrote: “The Olympic champion and some fan who asked for her autograph.” One user said that they thought the picture was photoshopped, and another asked: “Is that really Conor?”

One Russian user posted multiple vomit emojis. However, not all the comments were mocking Notorious. There were plenty of supportive comments and emojis, including one user saying that Conor was a “great man.”

Sevastyanova Won an Olympic Gold Medal in Gymnastics in 2012

Sevastyanova is living the retired athlete life in Monaco, according to The New York Post. The group rhythmic gymnast won an Olympic gold medal at the 2012 London games. She was also crowned the “most beautiful female athlete” at the games via a poll, The New York Post reported. As well as being an Olympic champion, Sevastyanova is also a two-time European champion.

The 25-year-old is a model. She is very active on social media posting modeling pictures and has over 400 thousand followers on Instagram. According to her page, she graduated from Moscow State University in 2018.

McGregor Is Currently Retired from MMA & Last Fought in January 2020

Notorious is also retired from his sport. In June 2020, the Irishman announced his retirement on Twitter. Many believe Notorious will compete again under the bright lights, including UFC president Dana White.

McGregor last stepped into the Octagon in January 2020 when he took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. Notorious put on as impressive of a performance as he could, brutalizing the UFC veteran and finishing him in 40 seconds.

After his victory, McGregor was clear that he wanted to fight two more times in 2020. However, COVID-19 travel restrictions and public gathering regulations derailed his plans.

