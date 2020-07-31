Philippe Coutinho Could Leave Barcelona for Just $11m

Philippe Coutinho could depart Barcelona this summer for just $11 million and has been offered to Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham.

According to Miguel Delaney at The Independent, Coutinho could join the Gunners on a permanent deal for just $11m and midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to want Guendouzi “out of his squad,” although the deal has been complicated because Serie A champions Juventus are interested in the 21-year-old too.

Coutinho has spent the season on loan at Bayern Munich and will remain with the Bundesliga champions until the end of their Champions League campaign in August.

Agent Confirms Coutinho Wants Premier League Move

Kia Joorabchian, Coutinho’s agent, has already made it clear that the Brazilian would be happy to return to the Premier League. However, the possibility of Coutinho actually staying at Barcelona has not been ruled out.

“It’s not been a secret that he wants to come back to the Premier League if he can; he loves playing in the Premier League and is adored in the Premier League. It is one of his priorities… but he is also not against staying at Barcelona, so it is very much open.”

Finances are likely to complicate any deal involving Coutinho. Barcelona spent $183 million to bring in Coutinho in January 2018, while the Brazilian currently earns over £200,000-a-week, according to Mike McGrath at The Telegraph.

Barcelona Not Keen On Guendouzi

Another potential stumbling block to any deal is Arsenal’s willingness to include Guendouzi in the deal. The 21-year-old has fallen out of favor under Arteta but isn’t wanted by Barcelona either.

Miguel Rico at Mundo Deportivo has reported the club are not interested in the French youngster and have dismissed the idea of him arriving at the club this summer.

Coutinho could still head to Arsenal but on a loan rather than a permanent deal, according to Ben Hayward and Simon Collings at the Evening Standard. Barcelona would charge a loan fee of $11.7m and would be “willing to pay half his salary.”

