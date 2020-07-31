Messi and Griezmann Show Off New Black Barcelona Jersey

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann have been busy showing off Barcelona’s new black kit for the 2020-21 campaign. The Catalans will wear all black with a gold trim away from home next season.

🐐 Leo Messi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 31, 2020

Barcelona have worn all black twice before, in 2011-12 and in 2013-14, but the gold trim is a new touch. The club explained in a statement on their website why they have gone with all black again.

“‘The colours are within’ is the slogan chosen by FC Barcelona for the new 2020/21 away kit, which this year is black with gold details. The Club chose this ‘absence of colour’ to show that Barça fans’ heart are Blaugrana, no matter what is on the outside.” “Completing the kit, the shorts will also be black, with a number on the right thigh and the club badge in gold. The socks will be total black, except for ‘Barça’ and the Nike logo in the centre.”

The kit is the second Barca have released for next season. The Catalan giants have already confirmed they will be returning to their traditional stripes for their home kit after a season in checkerboard.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

New Kit Gets Pique Approval

Center-back Gerard Pique has offered his thoughts on Barcelona’s new away kit which has been “inspired by the electric atmosphere of Barcelona by night,” according to Nike.

“Black and gold go really well together and the kit looks really sharp. It has been a few years since we have had black, so it’s a nice change to have it back.”

Scott Munson, VP of Nike Football Apparel, expects the new offering to be popular among supporters.

“The energy on the ground in Barcelona is hard to match, as is its passion for the football club I think these colors work really well to create a clean look that will have that crossover appeal and make it popular in the streets that inspired it.”

Barcelona have confirmed the shirt and shorts have been manufactured from “100% recycled polyester” which was “obtained from recycling plastic bottles” to ensure a reduced impact on the environment.

READ NEXT: Has Dembele Suffered a New Setback in Barcelona Training?