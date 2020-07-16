Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard Reveals Why Kanye West Is A Genius

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard thinks the world of Kanye West.

“Kanye West is a genius,” Howard said Wednesday evening on Instagram Live.

While on Instagram Live, Howard also shared that he and Kanye West both had their children in the same hospital and that West sang a song to his child after birth.

Dwight Howard says Kanye West shared same hospital space as him when their kids were born and that Kanye West performed a song after his kid was born. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 16, 2020

Howard and the Lakers are one of 22 NBA Teams participating in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida after the NBA halted play on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakers currently sit at 49-14 and in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.

Howard, 34, was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic and is averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest for the purple and gold in second stint with the Lakers this season.

An 8-time NBA All Star, Howard is an Olympic gold medalist, five-time NBA All-Defensive Team member, three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year award recipient and an NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner.

For those keeping score at home: Kanye West rose to prominence in the early 2000s. The Chicago, Illinois native earned several honors for his work as a producer and seamlessly transitioned into becoming a recording artist. That transition was fruitful after he was awarded Best New Male Artist at both the 2004 World Music Awards and 2004 Billboard Music Awards.

Later that year, West released his debut album The College Dropout under Jay-Z’s Roc-a-Fella records label.

With nine studio albums, West has sold 21 million albums and 100 million digital downloads worldwide.

Additionally, West currenty has 21 Grammy awards and is tied with Jay-Z as the highest-decorated hip-hop artist.

According to Forbes, West’s Yeezy line is now valued at over $1 billion which makes West officially classed as a billionaire.

Earlier this month, West took to Twitter to publicly announce his intentions to run, but it is unclear whether his tweet was, in fact, a publicity stunt or a legitimate announcement.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” tweeted West.

According to a recent poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on July 9, Kanye West received 2% of the vote in a national presidential poll. Respondents of the poll were first asked who they would vote for in November, without mentioning West’s name.

Per The Hill: Voters were then prompted again, the pollster told The Hill.

This time, Redfield & Wilton mentioned West, asking, “If Kanye West is on the ballot in your state in the Presidential Election on 3 November 2020, for whom will you vote?”

In that iteration, Biden led Trump 48% to 39%, while West and Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen each garnered 2% support.