Eagles Sign Jason Peters, Pro Bowl Tackle Switching Positions

In one of the most expected moves in NFL history, the Eagles signed Jason Peters to a one-year deal. The contract is for $3 million, with incentives that could push it to $6 million.

The nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle was widely rumored to return in 2020, especially after Brandon Brooks was lost for the year with a torn Achilles tendon. There’s the rub, too. Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Peters will be switching positions over to right guard where he’ll play alongside Lane Johnson. The Eagles’ starting right tackle welcomed his “friend and mentor” on social media.

With Peters back in the fold, the Eagles will trot out a formidable starting offensive line consisting of Andre Dillard (left tackle), Isaac Seumalo (left guard), Jason Kelce (center), Jason Peters (right guard) and Lane Johnson (right tackle). They shouldn’t skip a beat as the best in the league. Matt Pryor had been garnering a good amount of hype in recent weeks to take over for Brooks at right guard. Philadelphia obviously wanted to hedge their bets, in the form of a future Hall of Fame insurance policy. It’s hard to knock the move.

Roster Move: #Eagles have agreed to terms with G Jason Peters on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/3VeUcCzOpx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 14, 2020

Eagles Never Shut the Door on Peters’ Reunion

The Eagles stoked the flames of a Peters’ reunion back in February at the NFL Scouting Combine. Head coach Doug Pederson emphatically yelled “heck yeah” when asked if he wanted the 38-year-old back. Meanwhile, GM Howie Roseman urged patience as the team evaluated all their options and called Peters “a Hall of Fame person.”

Jason Peters had options early in free agency as a tackle, per his agent Vince Taylor of Elite Loyalty Sports. Decided to bide his time and when the #Eagles offered an opportunity at guard he hopped at the opportunity to return. "His heart is just in Philly," Taylor said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) July 14, 2020

Roseman stated: “Obviously when you’re talking about Jason Peters, you’re talking about a Hall of Fame player, a Hall of Fame person, someone that’s very special to us and played at a really high level last year. We’ll go through all those decisions this week.”

A few weeks later, Peters was released by the Eagles and the team doubled down that Andre Dillard was the future at left tackle. Still, the rumors persisted about Peters possibly returning especially after issuing a carefully worded statement reading: “We will remain in communication as each side continues to evaluate its options in free agency.”

Window Closing on Philly for Another Title Run

Roseman has previously stated that the window for another Super Bowl championship is a tight one, maybe three years at best. The franchise quarterback isn’t getting any younger — Carson Wentz will turn 28 on Dec. 30 — and the average age on the offensive line now stands at 30. And Kelce has openly contemplated retirement.

The decision to bring back Peters clearly is part of the organization’s “win-now” philosophy. “The Bodyguard” gives them stability at a position of need, plus the ultimate insurance policy in case Dillard struggles in training camp. It wouldn’t be a total shock to see Peters moving back to left tackle and Pryor winning the job at right guard.

“I’m going to be ready to go,” Pryor told Dave Spadaro. “It’s time to take my game to a new level. I know the opportunity is there. You don’t like it to happen when somebody gets hurt. We all feel for Brandon. But he will be helping me, as he’s done in the past, and I’m going to be at my best.”

My BIGGEST concern for the Eagles right now is the OL. Andre Dillard & Matt Pryor are question marks, losing Brooks was a huge blow. Everything starts upfront on the line of scrimmage, this is more important than trading or signing a DE or Safety. — @Ike58Reese (@Ike58Reese) July 14, 2020

Not anymore. The Eagles have the freedom and flexibility to experiment along the offensive line this summer. The team also protected themselves from an unforeseen injury in the process.

