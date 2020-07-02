Matt Pryor Says Eagles Pro Bowl Guard Going to ‘Coach Me Up’

When Brandon Brooks went down earlier this month with a torn Achilles tendon, the revolving door opened at right guard. It may have just stopped on Matt Pryor.

The second-year guard out of Texas Christian has the inside track at replacing Brooks in the starting lineup. Pryor’s limited snaps in 2019 were met with high praise from former Eagles left tackle Tra Thomas, plus he has promised to take his game to a “new level” this year. Apparently, Brooks will be there to guide him every step of the way.

The three-time Pro Bowl starter at right guard has been helping Pryor mentally and physically prepare for the 2020 season. That’s a pretty good crutch for the youngster, from a guy Pro Football Focus ranked as the top offensive lineman in football. Brooks injured himself on June 15 at the end of a 60-yard sprint.

“You have to give that dude his props — he knows how to handle adversity really well,” Pryor said of Brooks, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “His positivity didn’t change. He was really optimistic. That is why I like having him on the O-Line. He already talked to me, he says he is going to coach me up, help me out, and have me prepared for the game to play.”

Pryor revealed that he has also been leaning heavily on Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson. The two have been lifting weights and working out together in the back of Johnson’s barn dubbed the “House of Lane.”

“I’m going to be ready to go,” Pryor told Dave Spadaro. “It’s time to take my game to a new level. I know the opportunity is there. You don’t like it to happen when somebody gets hurt. We all feel for Brandon. But he will be helping me, as he’s done in the past, and I’m going to be at my best.”

Josh Kline Available for Depth in Free Agency

The Eagles have been linked to several possible free-agent guards, including Larry Warford and Jason Peters. They have also been mentioned in trade talks with the Patriots for Joe Thuney.

One other name floating around out there is Josh Kline. The Minnesota Vikings released the 30-year-old in March after the two sides couldn’t find “common ground” on a restructured contract. Kline was entering the second year of the three-year $15.5 million deal he inked in 2019. His average annual salary was $5.1 million, per Spotrac.

Kline has spent seven seasons in the NFL and counts New England and Tennessee among his other stops. He started 13 games last season for Minnesota at right guard while dealing with a minor foot injury. Pro Football Focus handed him a 69.1 grade, tied for 25th-best out of 80 qualifying guards, and he excelled in pass protection. Kline has made 77 career starts.

Kline, who earned a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots, has been applauded by his teammates for being a smart player who works extremely hard. He would provide solid depth for the Eagles at guard as an insurance policy in case Pryor struggles in taking over for Brooks.

“As offensive linemen, we just pride ourselves on trying to be smart because there’s a lot of stuff out there, the defense gives you a lot of looks and everything, and you’ve got to be prepared for anything,” Kline said in 2019, via the Vikings official website. “You always have to be smart and tough and all that good stuff, but that’s what they’re building here [in Minnesota], and that’s the type of guys they have.”

