Eagles Add Amazing Kobe Bryant Mural to Practice Facility

Kobe Bryant left an indelible mark on the Eagles during their underdog Super Bowl run. Now, the organization has memorialized him for eternity.

The NovaCare Complex has been outfitted with an amazing mural that highlights “Kobe’s 10 Rules” and honors his legacy with pictures of him in both his Eagles jersey and Lower Merion uniform. What are the Kobe Rules? Well, they were extracted from his legendary pep talk to the team in 2017:

1. Get Better Every Single Day

2. Prove Them Wrong

3. Work On Your Weaknesses

4. Execute What You Practiced

5. Learn From Greatness

6. Learn From Wins & Losses

7. Practice Mindfulness

8. Be Ambitious

9. #Believe In Your Team

10. Learn Storytelling

(via @TheWorldof_AJ) pic.twitter.com/N752qgS1Xj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2020

Bryant’s impact on the current roster has been an underlying storyline in the offseason. Darius Slay will wear No. 24 in tribute to the basketball legend, a player he had the privilege to meet. Countless other Eagles players, including Alshon Jeffery, K’Von Wallace, Miles Sanders, Carson Wentz, and Zach Ertz have talked about admiring Bryant.

Philadelphia has put an emphasis on allowing well-known motivators, like Phil Jackson and Steve Kerr, talk to the squad during virtual team meetings. They value what proven winners bring to the locker room and how seizing the moment never goes out of style.

Bryant Loved the Hometown Philadelphia Eagles

Bryant was never shy about his allegiance to the Eagles. He proudly wore his Eagles gear and posted an unforgettable moment holding his young daughter following the team’s improbable win in Super Bowl LII.

Remember, the former Lakers star delivered a pep talk to the squad in the 2017 season on Dec. 8 when they were in Los Angeles getting ready to play the Rams in a pivotal late-season game. His message was simple: details. It’s all in the details. Bryant’s sage advice resonated with the Eagles throughout their Super Bowl run.

1on1 with @kobebryant after he spoke to @Eagles 🔥🔥🔥🔥 “I get nervous before every game” “I think the character of this team is special. And thats what wins championships…

Main message to team? "Details"#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/VjbMQRjEgB — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 8, 2017

In 2017, right before his legendary team pep talk, Bryant seemed giddy and nervous. He was excited to meet his football heroes.

“I was on cloud nine,” Bryant said, via Sports Illustrated. “Walk in, see all the green — good green, not that Celtic green. Good-guy green. It felt good to be able to talk to them.”

Later, the five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star shared a hilarious story about the first time he met Nick Foles. The Super Bowl MVP introduced himself and the Ardmore native told Foles: “Fool, I know who you are!” Foles seemed genuinely tickled by Bryant’s nervousness.

Of course, Bryant also gave a fantastic rendition of the Eagles’ famed fight song a few years back. People are still talking about it and probably will be for a long time. Rest in peace, Black Mamba.

