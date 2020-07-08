Eagles WR Comments on DeSean Jackson, Believes Adolf Hitler ‘In the Wrong’

The backlash from DeSean Jackson’s controversial social media post has hit Day 2.

Jackson offered a second apology late Tuesday night after sharing insensitive (and false) comments attributed to Adolf Hitler. The Eagles receiver has since reached out to a Philadelphia-area rabbi and promised to “make a difference in our community.” Meanwhile, the responses from his fellow athletes and teammates have been rather sparse, aside from Stephen Jackson and Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin, who inked a one-year deal with the Eagles in April, took serious heat on social media after commenting that he wished people would care as much about “Black Lives Matter” as they did about Jackson’s posts. The former 49ers receiver felt the need to put out a lengthy statement on the matter since his support for his new teammate in Philadelphia was misinterpreted. Goodwin acknowledged that he understood the Jewish community was mad at him and made it clear that Hitler was “in the wrong.” Goodwin wrote:

I understand the Jewish community is mad at me for making a comment on (Jackson’s) page yesterday. I honestly don’t see how I was being insensitive or disrespectful, or even supportive of his previous message. I never once said I agreed or disagreed with anything! I never mentioned Adolf Hitler or anything regarding the Jewish community. My comment under DJacc post read, “I wish people commented this much on a BLM topic”… In NO WAY do I condone anything Hitler related, AS I STRONGLY BELIEVE HE WAS IN THE WRONG. We all SHOULD come together in times like these instead of dividing. NOW, THAT BEING SAID FEEL FREE TO COMMENT RESPECTFULLY BELOW. ALSO REMEMBER, at the end of the day I’m a man first, I don’t tolerate people threatening me by any means, so these disrespectful comments and threats need to stop.

Former NBA Star Defends Jackson’s Controversial Posts

Meanwhile, former NBA star Stephen Jackson seemed to put his full support behind the Eagles receiver’s controversial and anti-Semitic posts. He said that Jackson was “speaking the truth” and everyone needs to educate themselves about the issues at hand. Racism is at an all-time high, according to Jackson. Here is what Jackson wrote:

I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments. He was trying to educate people, educate himself, and he’s speaking the truth. Right? He’s speaking the truth. He don’t hate nobody but he’s speaking the truth of what he knows and trying to educate others. But y’all don’t want him to educate ourselves. If it’s talking about the Black race, y’all don’t know nothing about it. If they’re killing us — police killing us — and treating us like s—t, racism at an all-time high, but none of y’all NFL owners spoke up on that. None of you teams spoke up on that. But the same team had a receiver say the word n—-r publicly, and they gave him an extension. I play for the Big 3. We have a Jewish owner. He understands where we stand and some of the things we say, but it’s not directed to him. It’s the way we’ve been treated. Philadelphia, y’all need to repost this.

Stephen Jackson says Desean Jackson is speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/giPOBFYoU9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 7, 2020

The 17-year NBA veteran has been a leading voice in the cries for police reform and racial equality following the senseless murder of his friend George Floyd in Minnesota. Jackson was among the first to call for the police officers involved to be arrested.

