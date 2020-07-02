Falcons UDFA Shares Hilarious Story on Coming to America

The Atlanta Falcons continued to add depth to their roster after the 2020 NFL Draft by signing a total of 20 undrafted free agents.

Just because these guys weren’t the 255 guys selected in the any of the seven rounds of the draft, doesn’t mean they aren’t any good. There’s still a lot of talent in these guys and they’ll get a chance to prove that and move up to the active roster. Even more UDFA’s could have a better chance to pass cuts this year due to the fact that the NFL is looking to add up to 16 more players to the practice squad.

In most recent years following the draft, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, tight end Jaeden Graham and safety Sharrod Neasman went undrafted and have made an impact on the Falcons.

One player, in particular, to look out for this year is defensive tackle out of Nebraska-Kearney, Hinwa Allieu. Allieu has the necessary size at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds and blocking skills to make the Falcons’ active roster.

Allieu Didn’t Actually Intend to Play Football

Allieu is originally from Sierra Leone and moved to America back in 2013. Playing football in the NFL was definitely not in Allieu’s plans since they didn’t have that kind of “football” back in his native country.

The former 3-time All MIAA at UNK shared his hilarious experience on how he got into the game of American football with SB Nation.

“The way I started playing football was really funny, Allieu told Evan Birchfield of the Falcoholic. My coach at the time (Coach O’Daniel) thought I had good size and came up to me and asked me to come try out for the football team. Me being a young kid from Africa, I thought he was talking about soccer, so I said of course. I was very surprised when he gave me pads and a helmet but I just went along with it. And the rest is history after I started learning the game.”

This seems to be a common theme with plenty of NFL players who moved from other countries to America at a young age. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo moved to America when he was in sixth grade and punted a football for fun during recess which caught the attention of many others.

Ultimately, these two guys are just natural-born athletes.

Allieu Brings Versitality to Atlanta

Allieu played defensive end at UNK but the Falcons switched him to defensive tackle. He has a lot of competition ahead of him but his versitality and ability to play inside and outside puts him above the other 16 trying to compete for the same spot.

Throughout his collegiate career as a Loper, Allieu recorded a total of 160 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hurries in 44 games.

Not bad for a soccer player.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Falcons Undrafted Free Agents

Here’s a Look at the rest of the underrated free agents Atlanta picked up:

-FB Mikey Daniel, South Dakota State

-OL Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo

-OT Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State

-WR Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

-LB Bryson Young, Oregon

-DB Tyler Hall, Wyoming

-LB Jordan Williams, Baylor

-CB Rojesterman Farris II, Hawaii

-TE Caleb Repp, Utah State

-OL Austin Capps, Arkansas

-DE Austin Edwards, Ferris State

-CB Delrick Abrams, Colorado

-DT Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska – Kearney

-OL Scottie Dill, Memphis

-TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

-LB Rayshawn Wilborn, Ball State

-WR Juwan Green, Albany

-DT Sailosi Latu, San Jose State

-WR Jalen McCleskey, Tulane

– OG Justin Gooseberry, Rice

READ NEXT: Falcons Fans Have Strong Reactions to Cam Newton-Patriots Signing