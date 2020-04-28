Falcons 2020 NFL Draft Class Quick Recap

The 2020 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday with the undrafted free agency following right after. The Falcons added a total of six new rookies from the draft to Atlanta.

Here’s a recap of who’s joining the Atlanta Falcons roster:

Round 1 (16th overall): CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

When you look past the championship game, Terrell is a promising player who will help the Falcons in the long haul. He’s quick, lengthy, and extremely aggressive so, don’t let his one moment the big stage full you. There’s no doubt he’s going to make up for it and show you that he’s pro worthy.

Round 2 (47th overall): DT Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Davidson is going to make an impact on day 1. You can just feel it. He’s also a fan favorite so don’t forget to get your jersey before they sell out.

He’s already considered the most savage. Dan Quinn has emphasized wanting to get more pass rush from the interior. Davidson is their weapon. This man is quick for his size and hungry to get to the QB. Opposing teams better watch out. Ultimately, the Falcons just added another Grady Jarrett.

Round 3 (78th overall): OL Matthew Hennessy, Temple

This is an awesome pick. Hennessey is one of, if not college football’s best centers out there. Hennessy won’t be an immediate starter at the center position, but come 2021 he will.

The Falcons’ current plan is to have him compete for the left guard spot against James Carpenter and Jamon Brown.

Think of Hennessy as the guy of the future who will soon be All-Pro Alex Mack’s replacement. Hennessy’s explosiveness and consistent hand placement will make him succeed in the pros.

Round 4 (119th overall): LB Mylak Walker, Fresno State

With the Falcons loss of De’Vondre Campbell to free agency, Walk is supposed to fill the void as an earlier than expected starter.

Walker offers the kind of speed that the Falcons love on defense but he lacks the size they need for an NFL edge rusher. He’ll need to beef up in the weight room which I’m sure he’ll have no problem completing that task.

The California native can also off the versatility that the Falcons also look for. In Walker’s case, excel at both middle linebacker or strong-side linebacker. Walker said he’s not sure where the Falcons will use him yet but says he will play anywhere they want him to.

Round 4 (134th overall): S Jaylinn Hawkins, Cal U

Hawkins is another versatile player that the Falcons snagged. He lacks the elite speed and has poor coverage ability, but that can be worked on in the offseason. He’s a natural athlete, the Falcons just need to find out where he fits best and they might have themselves a lottery ticket.

He is the one, out of the six rookies that is predicted to not see the field as much this season. The Falcons are already stacked at safety with Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, and Damontae Kazee.

However, it’ll be fun to see what the Falcons end up doing with him.

“I’m a very versatile player,” Hawkins said, “because I have the feet and hips to play [cornerback], I have the physicality to play linebacker, and I have the range and the ball skills to play safety. I also do returns, too.”

Round 7 (228th overall): P Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse

Round 1 was a surprise, but I think this was more of a surprise. The Falcons are into drafting punters I guess, but there was still a lot of talent they passed on.

But Hofrichter has a booming leg that will help Atlanta win games, no doubt. He offers a high hang-time kick, one of the best in college football. He also has some nasty tackling skills that he’ll need to stray away from in order to stay healthy. Again, the Falcons add another versatile guy to the roster—Hofrichter can kick too.

