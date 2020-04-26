Falcons Sign Several Undrafted Free Agents, 3 Wide Receivers: Report

The official 2020 NFL Draft has come to an end. But it doesn’t stop there. The undrafted will still get a chance at following their dreams. The Atlanta Falcons have selected 19 undrafted free agents thus far.

The Falcons closed out the 2020 NFL Draft prioritizing four defensive players, one offensive lineman and a punter.

Teams will look to the undrafted free agents to add to their depth charts. Just because these guys weren’t the 255 guys selected in the any of the seven rounds of the draft, doesn’t mean they aren’t any good. There’s still a lot of talent in these guys and they’ll get a chance to prove that and move up to the active roster.

Last year following the draft, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, tight end Jaeden Graham and safety Sharrod Neasman went undrafted and made the Falcons’ active roster.

Here is a running list at who will be heading to Atlanta as a UFDA in 2020:

-FB Mikey Daniel, South Dakota State

-OL Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo

-OT Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State

-WR Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

-LB Bryson Young, Oregon

-DB Tyler Hall, Wyoming

-LB Jordan Williams, Baylor

-CB Rojesterman Farris II, Hawaii

-TE Caleb Repp, Utah State

-OL Austin Capps, Arkansas

-DE Austin Edwards, Ferris State

-CB Delrick Abrams, Colorado

-DE Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska – Kearney

-OL Scottie Dill, Memphis

-TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

-LB Rayshawn Wilborn, Ball State

-WR Juwan Green, Albany

-DT Sailosi Latu, San Jose State

-WR Jalen McCleskey, Tulane

Falcons Continue to Add More Depth to Defense in UFDA

The Falcons clearly know where their needs are and went all-in on it. One signee (not that the others aren’t that’s exciting on the defensive side is defensive tackle Sailosi Latu out of San Jose State.

A 6’3″ guy, 304 pounds of firepower who grew up in Tonga where he actually played rugby. He ended up coming to the US at 16-years-old. He only played two seasons of American football before heading to play on the line for San Jose State.

Those stories are always cool and I will continue to share some more with the fans as they unfold.

Falcons Fulfill Needs in the Draft?

The Falcons did a great job of addressing what positions they needed to in this draft even if some guys were surprising.

Round 1: No. 16 overall – A.J. Terell, CB, Clemson

Round 2: No. 47 overall – Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Round 3: No. 78 overall – Matthew Hennessy, C, Temple

Round 4: No. 119 overall – Mylak Walk, LB, Fresno State

Round 4: No. 134 overall – Jaylinn Hawkins, S, Cal U

Round 7: No. 228 overall – Sterling Hofrichter, P, Syracuse

While the Falcons did add guys that they needed to, there are still some missing pieces to it all as to why they didn’t trade up or grab the best available at the time. Or even drafting a punter instead of waiting until undrafted free agency. Luckily, the Falcons added a ton of defensive end depth with the undrafted guys. It’ll be interesting to see who wins out in the offseason.

The Falcons also didn’t go with adding a rookie running back yet. But Dan Quinn says the team is relying on Todd Gurley which is actually a good look considering his underlying health issues.

