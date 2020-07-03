Fighters & UFC Personalities React to the Death of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, UFC lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov’s father, died on Friday, July 3, in Moscow. Abdulmanap passed away due to complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus, RT Sport reported. He died at 57 years old.

After being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Abdulmanap, who was a highly respected MMA coach, suffered a heart attack and was twice placed in a medically induced coma, the outlet reported. The champion’s father did not recover, however, and his death was announced by Chechen Republic leader and close family friend, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Fighters & UFC Personalities React to Abdulmanap’s Death

Fighters and MMA personalities reacted to the news of Adulmanap’s passing. Top bantamweight fighter Marlon Moraes tweeted: “My condolences to @ufc champ @TeamKhabib and all family!”

My condolences to @ufc champ @TeamKhabib and all family! — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) July 3, 2020

Top UFC light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz tweeted: “Sincerest condolences to @TeamKhabib. RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

Sincerest condolences to @TeamKhabib.

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 3, 2020

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill tweeted: “RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/sS18UlqmaY — Jamahal Hill UFC (@JamahalH) July 3, 2020

Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor’s training partner, Dillon Danis, tweeted: “RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

RIP Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov 🙏 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 3, 2020

Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh, tweeted: “Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time.”

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of combat sports and absolute inspiration to so many up and coming fighters. Sadly only entering his prime of coaching such a loss and tragedy. RIP and best wishes to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏽 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) July 3, 2020

UFC commentator John Gooden tweeted, “Sending my condolences to those close to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He appeared to be a father figure to many men. I learned about the hugely positive impact he had in Russian sports so he will be missed greatly. RIP.”

Sending my condolences to those close to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He appeared to be a father figure to many men. I learned about the hugely positive impact he had in Russian sports so he will be missed greatly. RIP🙏🏼 https://t.co/Uolnp0h3yA — John Gooden (@JohnGoodenUK) July 3, 2020

MMA referee Marc Goddard tweeted: “Tributes rightfully pouring in for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I had many positive & respectful, all be it brief, encounters both in & out of the UFC with him. A lot of respect my way. Condolences to Khabib & all of the family. RIP.”

Tributes rightfully pouring in for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I had many positive & respectful, all be it brief, encounters both in & out of the UFC with him. A lot of respect my way. Condolences to Khabib & all of the family. RIP. — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) July 3, 2020

This article will continue to be updated with new reactions.

