Floyd Mayweather Returning for Crossover Megafight ‘This Year’

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. revealed his plans to fight in another crossover boxing vs. MMA megafight spectacle later this year under the banner of one of the world’s leading MMA promotional companies. The 43-year-old posted his plans via Instagram on Wednesday.

“Soon I’m going to hop on my jet to Tokyo, Japan for a meeting with my partners and Rizin for something this year 2020. Stay tuned,” Mayweather posted.”

Rizin Fighting Federation is a Japanese MMA organization that began in 2015 and has become one of the most popular MMA companies in the world over the last five years.

History of Mayweather vs. MMA Stars

Mayweather retired after his 2017 crossover megafight against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017.

Mayweather stopped McGregor in the tenth round.

In 2018, Mayweather competed in a crossover exhibition bout in Japan against undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14.

That fight didn’t go on Mayweather’s official record but did include him facing Tenshin in a boxing ring in what appeared to be at least a semi-legitimate boxing match.

Mayweather stopped Tenshin in the first round.

Now Mayweather appears to be readying himself for another crossover megafight spectacle presumedly against another MMA fighter.

