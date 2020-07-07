Conor McGregor’s Massive Goals ‘Still in Play’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor shockingly retired last month, but that hasn’t kept the world’s most famous MMA fighter from looking over his list of incredible accomplishments to see what’s left on his list of future aspirations. The 31-year-old Irishman took to social media on Tuesday to look back on the huge goals he posted for himself via social media back in 2013.

My 2013 dreams and aspirations.

Close on some. Exceeded on others.

The ones I’m close on are still in play though.

God bless and happy Tuesday everyone!

WORK TOWARDS YOUR DREAMS! #GymTime https://t.co/N6d906FvP7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 7, 2020

In 2013, McGregor posted that he wanted to win two title belts, earn a jiu-jitsu black belt, be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and amass at least $25 million in the bank.

“Is that too much to ask?” McGregor pondered during his first year as a UFC fighter.

Apparently it wasn’t, because McGregor updated his list on Tuesday to confirm that he indeed did meet some of those lofty expectations and was close to achieving the rest of them.

“The ones I’m close on are still in play though,” McGregor said.

Lofty Goals McGregor Already Achieved

McGregor was the UFC’s first “champ champ” so not only did he win two UFC titles but he was the first one to wear two divisional crowns in the company at the same time.

That’s only been done three more times since.

Additionally, McGregor earned $48 million last year alone according to Forbes, so the “Notorious” star has easily surpassed the $25 million mark for his career a few times over by now.

Huge Accomplishments Still on Horizon

McGregor hasn’t yet been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. However, considering the amazing credentials he’s already amassed on his resume, McGregor is as clear-cut a shoo-in for the honor as anyone has ever been.

But McGregor is still working toward his goal of becoming a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. According to McGregor’s longtime Dublin-based trainer John Kavanah, McGregor’s brown belt was on its way to being upgraded to black back in January, though “soon” is a relative term in regards to jiu-jitsu training.

After all, it takes most people at least 10 years to earn that high-water mark in jiu-jitsu.

McGregor Staying in Shape for Return?

While McGregor retired last month, nobody expects him to stay true to his word. While it’s at least possible McGregor is ready to move on from MMA, the plain truth of the matter is that McGregor has retired three times in the last four years now.

But if McGregor is on his way back to the cage soon, he might not be competing at lightweight. McGregor has been posting tons of pictures on Instagram that suggest he might be leaning toward another fight at welterweight should his career continue.

McGregor defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January at that weight. That 40-second knockout of Cerrone helped McGregor run his 170-pound record up to 2-1. The Irishman split fights with Nate Diaz in the division back in 2016.

If McGregor does decide to head back into the UFC’s Octagon, the fighter has plenty of excellent options at welterweight. The third fight against Nate Diaz would complete one of the best rivalries in UFC history, and McGregor might also be interested in facing the winner of this weekend’s Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 251.

