Floyd Mayweather Reveals Return to Boxing Plans for 2020

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. revealed in an Instagram Live discussion with former opponent Zab Judah on Monday that the undefeated Mayweather is going to be headed back into a boxing ring again soon.

“I got a couple of exhibitions I’m doing,” Mayweather said. “I got a couple of exhibitions, I’m doing little exhibitions overseas.”

Mayweather had already stated he wasn’t going to face legitimate professional boxers anymore because he was retired from the sport.

But Mayweather also insisted that exhibition boxing bouts against other types of fighters such as MMA stars could still be on the horizon.

That seems to be what Mayweather told Judah about via Instagram, so the big news is that Mayweather said he already has at least two more of them lined up.

Mayweather Retired After Winning 2017 Superfight

Mayweather, 43, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, lives and trains today in Las Vegas, Nevada, and hasn’t competed in a legitimate professional boxing match since defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor via 10th round stoppage back in August 2017.

The fighter seemed to be on his way to making a comeback earlier this year but switched stances after losing his longtime trainer and uncle Roger Mayweather in March.

But now Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) seems to be ready to get back into a boxing ring, though the fighter suggested it would be something more like his exhibition bout in Japan against kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 on New Year’s Eve in 2018 than it would be his 2015 megafight against Manny Pacquiao.

The American’s win over Nasukawa didn’t go on Mayweather’s official boxing record but did at least feature the fighter throwing hands with an opponent in front of a large crowd and a big overseas television audience.

Mayweather stopped Nasukawa in just one round.

Stage Set for Mayweather vs. McGregor Rematch?

It would seem the stage is now set for the Mayweather vs. McGregor rematch.

After all, Mayweather just called out McGregor for the UFC star’s sudden retirement over the weekend. The American promised the Irishman he stood ready and willing to “punish” McGregor again.

While McGregor’s retirement post on social media indicated he was retiring from “fighting”, one has to wonder if McGregor only meant to say he was retiring from MMA or even just UFC fights.

Because McGregor has long maintained he wants to try boxing again whether it’s against Mayweather in a rematch or against another top-flight boxing champion like Pacquiao for the first time.

Both Mayweather and McGregor have teased the idea of fighting again over the last three years. While the original fight was bashed by some in the boxing and MMA media as a farce, the fight almost sold more PPVs than any other fight in history.

So Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 would seem likely as the most logical next move for both fighters.

Like it’s predecessor, the rematch would garner tons of interest around the world and be a financial boon for just about everyone involved.

