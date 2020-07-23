Giants Agree to Terms with Potential Starting Tackle on Rookie Deal: Report

Fourth-overall draft pick Andrew Thomas still has yet to come to terms on his rookie deal. However, the second half of what the New York Giants hope to be a dominant bookend pairing of offensive tackles for years to come, has.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has reported that the Giants have agreed to terms with 2020 third-round pick, Matt Peart. The former UConn standout is expected to report to training camp alongside his fellow Giants rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off of injury on Thursday.

Third-round pick Matt Peart agreed to terms on a four-year deal, per source. Giants rookies, QBs and players coming off injuries are scheduled to report Thursday. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 22, 2020

Will Peart Start in 2020, and if so, Where?

Peart is a somewhat raw prospect with tantalizing upside. The former basketball player who GM Dave Gettleman notably pegged as a “skinny” 315-pound specimen will likely have difficulty beating out veteran Nate Solder for the starting tackle spot opposite Andrew Thomas out of the gates.

With that said, if Solder continues down the path of his recent regression, don’t be surprised for Peart to notch more than a few starts under his belt in his rookie year.

The Giants will most likely work Peart at right tackle during his first training camp with the team. However, his athletic traits and positional flexibility make him quite the intriguing puzzle piece moving forward. It’s even led some very respected experts to question whether Peart, not Thomas, could be the Giants’ left tackle of the future.

Take this quote from former New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks scout, and current-day Senior Bowl executive director, Jim Nagy, for instance:

Usually you can’t get a guy with starting left tackle ability in the third round, and he’s got that type of upside. His feet, his length, he’s done some really good stuff in pass pro. He’s a better athlete than Andrew Thomas. I would think they’d probably play Andrew Thomas at left. But if you were starting from scratch and where they got drafted from wasn’t an issue, you’d probably put Peart and left and Thomas on the right.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

TJ Brunson Agrees to Terms

Peart wasn’t the only Giants rookie to see their NFL dreams take shape in recent hours.

USA Today’s Art Stapleton broke news on Thursday that New York and seventh-round linebacker T.J. Brunson have also agreed to terms on a contract.

Stapleton claims “expectation is contract will be finalized and signed after the two rounds of COVID-19 tests and physical to follow are complete by Tuesday.”

I'm told #NYGiants seventh round pick TJ Brunson is in New Jersey and he's agreed to terms with the team on his rookie deal, per source. Expectation is contract will be finalized and signed after the two rounds of COVID-19 tests and physical to follow are complete by Tuesday. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 23, 2020

As we sit here today, New York has only officially signed one of their 2020 draft picks, inking Mr. Irrelevant, Tae Crowder, to a deal back in May.

With that said, Peart and Brunson join the likes of three fellow classmates, cornerback Darnay Holmes, interior offensive lineman Shane Lemieux and linebacker Cam Brown, all of whom have come to terms on a contract with Big Blue.