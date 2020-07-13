What Would the Seahawks Have to Trade for Jamal Adams?

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, and it is worth exploring what a potential trade would likely cost the franchise. ESPN 710 Seattle’s Jake Heaps suggested that the Jets want a “premium return” in exchange for Adams and estimated that the franchise will be looking for first and third-round picks as a starting point.

“The Jets want premium return for Jamal Adams,” Heaps noted. “For me, I would absolutely give up that first-round pick. I think Jamal Adams is definitely that type of talent.”

ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton believes the Jets will also be looking at receiving a safety in return as part of the trade. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith suggested a trade involving Marquise Blair. Smith proposed a potential deal where the Seahawks trade Blair along with 2021 first-round and fifth-round picks for Adams.

Le’Veon Bell on Jamal Adams: I Think He Wants to be With the Jets

Not everyone thinks it is a certainty that Adams will be traded. Jets running back Le’Veon Bell believes Adams wants to be with the Jets if they can reach an agreement on a new deal.

“I think he wants to be [with the Jets], I just think he wants to get paid,” Bell told Hot 97 New York, per ESPN. “I think he’s in the same situation I was three years ago. He’s a young player. He’s been at the top of the game, playing at a high level and feels like, ‘Dang, I just want to get compensated.'”

Bell is no stranger to negotiations as the running back held out for a season amidst a contract dispute with the Steelers. He predicts Adams will be back with the Jets next season.

“Me, personally, I hope he doesn’t get traded,” Bell noted, per ESPN. “But I don’t think he’ll get traded. I do think he’ll be playing with the Jets. That’s just me, personally, because I don’t think he’s going to get traded. Honestly, why would you trade him? I wouldn’t trade him.”

The Seahawks Are Reportedly ‘Absolutely Pursuing’ a Trade for Adams

The Seahawks are one of seven teams listed on Adams’ preferred trade destinations, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Heaps cited an NFL front office source as saying the Seahawks are “absolutely pursuing” a trade for Adams.

“I actually had a conversation with a friend of mine who works in a front office on the other side of the country for an NFL team, and we were talking and he actually said, ‘So your Seahawks are really into Jamal Adams,’” Heaps explained. “…He said, yeah, the Seahawks are absolutely pursuing Jamal Adams. … I think that trade conversations are heating up around Jamal Adams and that the Seahawks in particular are one of those teams that are continuing to pursue Jamal Adams.”

The chances of the Seahawks landing Adams is not just tied to what they are willing to give up. Adams still has two years left on his current contract and the Jets have reiterated their commitment to keeping the star safety on their roster. It will be interesting to see if the Jets maintain this stance if Adams remains disgruntled heading into training camp.

