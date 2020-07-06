Jets Rookie Slams Eagles, Calls Philadelphia ‘Trash A** City’

Some guys just can’t handle the City of Brotherly Love, the place that forged Rocky Balboa. Count Denzel Mims as one of those unfortunate human beings.

The Jets rookie receiver was caught throwing shade at Philadelphia during a recent video game stream when he called the home of the Eagles a “dirty ass, trash ass city.” Wow … wait until the Texas native gets to New York City. The folks over at Philly Sports Network were the first to notice the (kind of) bizarre slight. Remember, Mims was once regarded as a possible first-round pick for the Eagles before he slipped into the second round. The Jets drafted the Baylor speedster at No. 59 overall.

Denzel Mims just called Philly a ‘dirty ass, trash ass city’. Uh oh…. pic.twitter.com/Ig40Rg1nkY — PhillySportsNetwork (@PhiladelphiaSN) July 5, 2020

While the negative comments seemed odd and out of thin air, they really shouldn’t be that surprising to anyone following closely. Mims had previously told the “Inside the Birds” podcast about a “scary” experience visiting Philly during a pre-draft recruiting trip. The people roaming the city streets just rubbed him the wrong way. He wasn’t used to the “big bad city” since he grew up in the rural Texas heartland, about two and a half hours away from Dallas.

“The experience I had, I was very scared,” Mims told “Inside the Birds” podcast. “I wasn’t familiar with the whole city and it was a lot going on, you see a lot of people that look scary, and so you know I’m not part of that, I don’t like that. I mean I had a bad experience, you could say, going up there that first time.”

Denzel Mims’ comments on when he visited Philadelphia🥴…#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tFvqsMN6f1 — Luke Stansfield (@luke_stans) April 18, 2020

The Eagles and Jets usually play in the final preseason game but the entire exhibition slate has been scrapped due to the novel coronavirus. Rest assured, Mims will hear the boos next year when the two teams meet in Philly.

Mims High on Eagles’ Radar Prior to NFL Draft

Mims has all the makings of a touchdown machine at the next level. His blazing speed (4.38) and incredible size (6-foot-3, 207 pounds) vaulted him up draft boards after a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Eagles were reportedly eyeing him in the first round, at pick No. 21. Ultimately, GM Howie Roseman decided to take Jalen Reagor there.

But, it wasn’t always that clear cut. Miims confessed to SportsRadio 94WIP that he talked to the Eagles “four or five times” in one week back in April.

“I’ve talked to the Eagles a lot,” Mims said told Jon Marks & Ike Reese, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I talked to them like four times last week. Four or five times last week.”

Best of 2019: Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) Presented by Tow King of Waco #SicEm pic.twitter.com/kSTJfpVOPU — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller ranked Denzel Mims as the seventh-best wide receiver in this draft class and gave him an overall grade of 86. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com called Mims a “fluent ball-snatcher above the rim.” However, he does possess one glaring problem that has haunted the Eagles in recent years: dropped passes. And amazingly bad first impressions.

