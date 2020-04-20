Eagles Draft Target Recalls ‘Scary’ Visit to Philadelphia

One possible Eagles draft target felt worried and afraid the first time he visited Philadelphia. That might not bode well for the rookie receiver.

Denzel Mims, the explosive playmaker from Baylor University, has been gaining traction as a target for the Eagles at pick No. 21. The 22-year-old has gone on record saying he has had many conversations — four or five talks in the last week — with the Eagles. It’s safe to say that Mims is high on the team’s radar.

However, Mims told plugged-in reporters Geoff Mosher and Adam Caplan that he was legitimately “scared” during a recent trip to the City of Brotherly Love. He brought up the issue of seeing “scary people” and having an overall “bad experience.” He seemed to be channeling his inner Nelson Agholor.

“The experience I had, I was very scared,” Mims told “Inside the Birds” podcast. “I wasn’t familiar with the whole city and it was a lot going on, you see a lot of people that look scary, and so you know I’m not part of that, I don’t like that. I mean I had a bad experience, you could say, going up there that first time.”

Denzel Mims’ comments on when he visited Philadelphia🥴…#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tFvqsMN6f1 — Luke Stansfield (@luke_stans) April 18, 2020

That being said, Mims is an intriguing prospect. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine after hauling in 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior year at Baylor. Mims finished with 186 receptions for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns for his collegiate career.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Talking to Mims “A Lot” Ahead of Draft

Scared or not, Denzel Mims has all the makings of a touchdown machine at the next level. He has blazing speed (4.38) and incredible size (6-foot-3, 207 pounds) to be a force in the red zone.

Originally thought to be a Day 2 pick, Mims vaulted up draft boards after a strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. Even if he does slip into the second round, he likely won’t be there when the Eagles select at No. 53. They would have to either take him in the first round or trade up in the second round.

Best of 2019: Denzel Mims (@Zel5Zelly) Presented by Tow King of Waco #SicEm pic.twitter.com/kSTJfpVOPU — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 18, 2020

It’s something that GM Howie Roseman has hinted at doing and might make sense on draft day. Mims recently confessed to SportsRadio 94WIP that he talked to the Eagles “four or five times last week.”

“I’ve talked to the Eagles a lot,” Mims said told Jon Marks and Ike Reese, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I talked to them like four times last week. Four or five times last week.”

Reading the Scouting Report on Mims

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller ranked Denzel Mims as the seventh-best wide receiver in this draft class and gave him an overall grade of 86. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com called Mims a “fluent ball-snatcher above the rim.” However, he does possess one glaring problem that has haunted the Eagles in recent years: dropped passes.

Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network wrote the following about Mims’ hands:

Unfailing when he’s diligent with his concentration and technique. Feels like there isn’t anything he can’t catch outside of his frame, whether that’s elevating or dropping, behind or in front of him. Drops come when he gets lazy — doesn’t reach full extension, claps as he looks to turn upfield too early, or is running a shallow cross or slant or something similarly boring.

In the world of the Eagles picking a WR, trade back and draft Reagor or Mims. Otherwise: Fulton https://t.co/jgF4wUqPlf — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 17, 2020

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!