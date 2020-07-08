Former Patriot and All-Pro WR Auctioning His Super Bowl LIII Ring

Former New England Patriots WR and All-Pro Josh Gordon is auctioning his Super Bowl LIII ring. The diamond-studded piece of jewelry is said to be valued at $100,000 according to Heritage Auctions where the sale is being handled.

The caption for the sale of the ring reads as followed on Heritage Auctions:

2018 New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship Ring Presented to Wide Receiver Josh Gordon. When we sold a ring from the Patriots fifth Super Bowl Championship a little over a year ago, we were sure we’d never see another ring quite so massive and ostentatious, but we’re pleased to be so quickly proven wrong by the offered specimen. The addition of a sixth figural Lombardi Trophy to the face of this gargantuan ring turns the ultimate symbol of NFL achievement into a monster visible from outer space, spanning a full two inches (2″) from top to bottom. Now that the superstar quarterback has traded New England snow for Tampa Bay sunshine, we can be assured that this is the last Patriots ring of the Tom Brady era, that historic half-dozen making him the GOAT just like it did for Michael Jordan. This particular example was issued to the man who caught Brady’s 500th career touchdown pass on October 4, 2018, a thirty-four-yard connection that was Gordon’s first trip to paydirt with the Pats.

The Story Josh Gordon and the 2018 Patriots’ Season

The Patriots traded a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the talented Gordon after he’d already had some substance-abuse issues. In 11 games with the Patriots, Gordon had 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he missed the entire postseason and the Patriots Super Bowl journey after he failed a drug test in December. Still, the team awarded him a Super Bowl ring.

Josh Gordon Trying to Get Back Into the NFL

Gordon has officially applied for reinstatement into the league. He is currently banned indefinitely and must go through a process to earn reinstatement. He has reportedly been working out with members of the Seattle Seahawks, another of his former teams, and has even been linked to the Patriots in a possible return. The Patriots have done a lot to try to improve their offense from 2019, and Gordon is still just 29 years old.

No matter where he lands, I wish him the best as he battles the disease of addiction. Life is more important than football.

