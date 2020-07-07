Patriots Rookie Shares Similar Trait With Legendary Singer

The New England Patriots rookie Kyle Dugger is a man of many distinctions. He’s a superb athlete, hard worker, versatile football player, and a role model for young people who look up to him. Apparently, he also has a noteworthy baritone that had one ex-college coach likening his voice to a famous rhythm and blues pioneer and legend.

Kyle Dugger Sounds Like Barry White

Dugger’s former assistant coach at Lenoir-Rhyne, David Cole said this to The Athletic:

We came down here to replace Ian Shields’ staff. The first time I called Kyle [Dugger] – because we got down here and the kids left for Christmas break, and one of the (graduate assistants) told me to call Kyle Dugger because he was a very good football player – I just remember he had the deepest voice on the phone. It sounded like I was talking to Barry White, man. I got off the phone and was like, that guy’s voice is super deep for being 19, 20 years old.

That’s pretty hilarious and immediately makes me think of several of my favorite White tracks.

Kyle Dugger Also Played Basketball in High School

Many don’t realize, before Dugger took on football full time, he was a pretty strong basketball player at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Take a look at some highlights from his senior season.

The left-handed Dugger played like a true pass-first point guard who, not surprisingly, was strong on the defensive end. His unselfish approach on the basketball floor and strong work ethic at Lenoir-Rhyne is just a part of the package that makes him such an endearing rookie for Patriots nation.

It doesn’t hurt that he can also do this…

Quiet as Ever on Social Media Since the NFL Draft

Many rookies have been very active on social media since being drafted. If they aren’t posting a ton of images about joining their new team, they’re posting workout videos and pics, etc. Dugger isn’t doing any of it. That’s not a slight at rookies who are engaging with fans, but Dugger seems to be sticking with the same low-key approach that has taken him from an almost un-recruited high school football player, to a Division-II standout, to a second-round pick in the NFL.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it–and if you sound like Barry White at 19 years old, that’s got to count for something.

