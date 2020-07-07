Cam Newton Posts on Instagram About Patriots Playbook

Perhaps we should start calling Cam Newton Mr. No-Days-Off. The former NFL MVP and most recent member of the New England Patriots is already headfirst into his new team’s playbook. He posted an image on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption: “This #### is calculus,” and he tagged his new receiver and longtime Patriot Julian Edelman.

Cam Newton’s Contract

Newton signed a one-year veteran’s minimum deal that only guarantees him $550,000, and even with incentives maxes out at only around $7.5 million. Still, Newton reminds us, this upcoming redemption season isn’t about money, it’s about the respect he seems to have lost as he has battled injuries over the past two seasons.

Cam Newton’s Arrival in Foxborough

Newton arrived in Foxborough in an outfit that got a lot of attention, but don’t think for a second he’s all about style with no substance. The image Newton posted studying the Patriots playbook suggests he understands the key to success in his new home is grasping the concepts his new coaching staff wants to introduce.

Newton is likely going to get a piece of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ philosophy that he couldn’t use with Tom Brady because of the G.O.A.T’s lack of mobility. However, Brady’s time and chemistry with McDaniels can’t be replicated in a matter of weeks, which is all the latter and Newton have to work with leading into a strange and likely truncated 2020 season.

Cam Newton Connecting With His Receivers

This isn’t the first time Newton and Edelman have connected publicly. Edelman reached out the Newton on an IG post a week ago, which drew a funny response from Tom Brady. Also, Newton and Mohamed Sanu have already met up in Los Angeles for a workout.

Both men looked to be in fantastic shape, and their collaboration only fueled optimism for the upcoming season.

There are still a number of variables to consider, both from a player health and development standpoint, as well as the effects of COVID-19, but it’s hard not to see the positives for the Patriots if there is a season.

