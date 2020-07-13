Lions Reach Contract Agreement With Top Rookie [Report]

The Detroit Lions have been busy signing their 2020 NFL Draft class in recent days, and the newest addition just so happens to be the biggest one for the team.

Monday, Jeff Okudah reportedly reached an agreement on his rookie contract. It’s a 4 year deal for Okudah with the Lions, with an option for a 5th year. This was reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Lions have reached an agreement on a 4-year contract with No. 3 overall pick CB Jeff Okudah, source said. A standard deal with a fifth-year option for the touted Ohio State product. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 13, 2020

Okudah, the No. 3 pick in the draft, comes to Detroit as a player who is primed to take over a huge role for the team’s defensive backfield given the changes that have come in recent months. He’s likely to start opposite Desmond Trufant this fall for the team.

Detroit now only has one member of their draft class to bring under contract prior to training camp.

Jeff Okudah Shares Motivation With Lions Fans

When he does make his firs NFL game, Okudah wants to make it count for his new city. Recently, he tweeted out a photo of himself in his new Lions colors, and if that wasn’t enough, he also revealed a promise. According to the cornerback, he’s going to give his all for the team he was just drafted to join.

Give You My All. pic.twitter.com/SsiaE99Hqp — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) May 26, 2020

It’s one thing for a player to say he plans on giving his all, but it’s another for him to do so publicly and make it a mindset. That’s what Okudah appears to be doing here.

For most, this will be the first time anyone has gotten a look at what Okudah will look like in his new Detroit uniform. Okudah will wear his collegiate No. 1 when camp starts, and after that, will have to pick a new jersey number to wear when he starts in the NFL.

Regardless of what number he wears, it’s nice to see Okudah understands the most important thing is playing hard for his new city.

Jeff Okudah Stats

Okudah ended up being the best player on the board when the Lions selected with the No. 3 pick. As also explained elsewhere, evaluators love his length and size. It could be a winning combination for a needy Detroit pass defense that has been exposed in a major way this season on the back end.

At Ohio State, Okudah has put up some excellent numbers in a short time. He’s collected 78 tackles, 3 interceptions, 16 passes defended and 2 fumble recoveries. Perhaps better than that for the Lions, he didn’t allow a completion over 50 yards this season.

That paints the portrait of a player who can be a potential lock down defender at the next level. Okudah was also a popular selection in mock drafts for Detroit, and that was proven right when the team selected him.

Now that he’s a member of the Lions, folks will hope Okudah can bring passion to the field. Given it will be the first time he has even seen a pro football game, folks can count on that to be the case.

Lions 2020 Draft Class

The Lions had a busy weekend, picking up cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D’Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, edge rusher Julian Okwara, guard Logan Stenberg, wideout Quintez Cephus, running back Jason Huntley, defensive tackle John Penisini and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell. As a whole, the draft class was solid in plenty of ways. Detroit addressed some of their biggest needs including a new cornerback as well as toughness on the offensive and defensive lines. They also added a potentially elite runner in Swift.

Many have graded the draft highly as a result, and it looks as if the Lions may have even found a few steals along the way to help them out as well. They might have scored one of the best classes in the league as a result.

Once Jashon Cornell signs, the Lions will have wrapped up their entire 2020 class.

