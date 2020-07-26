Strip Club Names Menu Item After Prominent Athlete, Internet Reacts

On Saturday, NBA Twitter reacted to a report that Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams visited Atlanta nightclub Magic City while outside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Clippers source said NBA is "looking into" Lou Williams excused absence for personal reasons after picture surfaced of him at Atlanta social club. Williams will enter quarantine protocol. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 25, 2020

Williams was excused by the Clippers to attend to a personal matter.

During his time away from the bubble, he was spotted hanging out at the popular Atlanta night club, Magic City with Jack Harlow.

Not only was Williams there, what’s cooler is that Williams has wings named after him on the menu.

Ok, yes, Lou Williams stopped by MCK to get wings…. NOW can we go arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor? — Magic City Kitchen (@magicitykitchen) July 26, 2020

Clippers guard, Lou Williams was most definitely in Magic City for the wings. SEE!!!! pic.twitter.com/rkz1CChtrD — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) July 26, 2020

That caused many to make jokes about the wings like Fox Sports 1’s Shannon Sharpe.

Lou Williams left the bubble for a “family emergency”, made a quick stop at Magic City before hoping to return to the bubble. Y’all thought Lou went for the adult entertainment, but it’s the food, especially chicken wings, strips and catfish nuggets that’s a must.🤣🤣🤣😜😜😜 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 26, 2020

And The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Thinking about going to magic city to pick up some wings for dinner — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 26, 2020

And Fox Sports’ Kelsey Nicole Nelson

He’s royalty there! Getting your own signature wings named after you. That’s next level! — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) July 26, 2020

Million Dollar Question: Does the NBA provide ‘adult entertainment’ in the bubble?

Three to four months in a bubble has pluses and minuses.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith warned many as such on ESPN’s First Take. “Do we really think the ‘recreational activities’ that these guys are accustomed to are going to be compromised for three months?” Smith asked.

“I mean, somebody’s gotta say it.

“You really, really think somebody’s gonna be without their wives or their woman? The guys that are married without their wives, the guys that ain’t married without their woman. You really, really think they’re honoring a bubble for three months?”

Adult entertainment site, Cams.com, which says that it will give players, coaches and others a free experience.

Players (and coaches) who sign up via nba@ffn.com and verify their identity will be provided with a VIP membership and free tokens to the site which would allow them access to Cams.com’s models.

“If they are ever lonely or need some extra motivation before a big game, all they need to do is use their VIP membership credential to log on to the site and they will have an array of beautiful models at their disposal,”read an email blast from the site a few weeks ago.

“They can chat with them in private cam rooms via voice and video text. The models can provide companionship, fun conversation, sexy stripteases and more.”

In the meantime: The Clippers are looking to win an NBA Championship.

They currently sit in 2nd place in the NBA’s Western Conference with a 44-20 record.

The coronavirus pandemic halted NBA play on March 11 and the league will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-team NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences and the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.