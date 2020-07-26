Clippers Guard Admits to Strip Club Visit, NBA Bubble Status Unclear

Lou Williams is the latest player to receive an excused absence to leave the NBA bubble and the Clippers guard is under scrutiny for making a visit to Magic City in Atlanta while away from his team.

Williams, who was allowed to leave in order to attend the viewing of a family friend, was interviewed by NBA security and admitted that he did indeed visit the establishment.

Sources told ESPN that Williams has been interviewed by NBA security about his whereabouts while he was away from campus, and told them he did go to the Magic City gentleman’s club for a short time on Thursday night — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2020

Rapper Jack Harlow snapped a picture of Williams on Thursday night at the gentleman’s club. Williams was holding a drink and wearing a mask that was handed out by the NBA in the bubble. Harrow quickly deleted the Instagram post which featured Williams and tweeted “That was an old pic of me and Lou. I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him.”

Williams told NBA security that there were no entertainers present at Magic City and took to Twitter to explain that he was there simply to eat.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

Williams has previously been an advocate for the food at Magic City. Back in April, he called it his favorite place to eat.

Williams has been getting daily COVID-19 tests while away from the bubble, per NBA guidelines.

Lou Will to Miss Games?

Regardless of whether he was at Magic City for the food, the entertainment or both, Williams will have to undergo a quarantine upon return from the outside world. It’s not certain how long that’ll be. The minimum quarantine time is four days, according to NBA guidelines, though a 10-day quarantine is possible if recommended by the league’s medical advisors.

Should Williams be subjected to 10 days of quarantine, he’d miss two games and would forfeit roughly $150,000 in salary, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

A 10-day quarantine would see Lou Williams miss 2 seeding games and forfeit up to $150K in salary. A four-day quarantine would have Williams back on the court by the July 30 first game. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2020

Clippers’ Roster Looking Thin

Williams was the third Clippers player to leave the NBA bubble for an excused absence. Patrick Beverley left Orlando recently to attend to an “emergency personal matter.” Los Angeles is also without Montrezl Harrell, who recently left the bubble as well. The center’s absence is being excused for a family emergency.

With no Harrell for at least the first scrimmage, coach Doc Rivers has been utilizing Joakim Noah. Noah signed on with the franchise back in March but never suited up for Los Angeles prior to the NBA suspending its season. Noah may get some run over the next few weeks, though it’s unlikely he ends being a major part of the rotation once the postseason begins.

Landry Shamet, who tested positive for COVID-19, is on his way to Orlando after recovering from the virus. Shamet will have to undergo quarantine before he can join his team, which is unlikely to come before the seeding games begin on Friday.

Full Clippers Restart Roster

Patrick Beverley

Amir Coffey

Paul George

JaMychal Green

Montrezl Harrell

Reggie Jackson

Kawhi Leonard

Terance Mann

Rodney McGruder

Marcus Morris Sr.

Joakim Noah

Patrick Patterson

Landry Shamet

Lou Williams

Ivica Zubac

