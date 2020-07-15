Mark Cuban Drops Shocking Reason Mavs Failed to Get Kobe Bryant from Lakers

Kobe Bryant almost became a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

In interview with Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, I asked him if he could pick one former NBA player that you’d have liked to have had on the Mavs, would Kobe Bryant be one of those former players?

He was honest.

“I thought we had a trade for him in October of 2007,” Mark Cuban told me.

“We had agreed on a deal, then they talked him out of his trade demand.”

The move didn’t happen. Good thing too. The Black Mamba won two additional championships in 2009 and 2011.

The thirteenth pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of Ardmore, PA’s Lower Merion High School, Bryant played all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Guided by head coach, Phil Jackson, Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers where he played along O’Neal, Metta World-Peace, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom.

Bryant is fourth on the NBA’s career scoring list after registering 33,643 points.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP award winner was the NBA’s regular-season MVP in 2008 and also has the distinction of being named an 18-time NBA All-Star.

He’s also a four-time NBA All-Star MVP, two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist, an NBA Slam Dunk Champion, 11-time All-NBA First Team recipient, two-time NBA scoring champion and wore numbers 8 and 24, both of which were retired by the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

On Sunday January 26, 2020, Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including his daughter, Gigi. His death happened the day after LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kobe Bryant inspired many including his own father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant. The elder Bryant played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets from 1975-1983. He also coached the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and played overseas in France and Italy.

During our interview via Scoop B Radio, Joe Jellybean Bryant also told me what made Kobe special: “As a fan, just watching him play and putting up all those points and playing at such a high level at such a great organization like the Lakers,” he said.

“I think that’s probably one of the important things. These kids come out of school and they worry about being a number one pick, number two pick, I think it’s more important that you get with the right organization and Kobe was able to do that and as you see, playing with one organization is really something special.”