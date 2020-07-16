Matt Ryan Tied for Passing Yards With Patrick Mahomes in 2020?

Matt Ryan’s offense will feature 11 former first-rounders as potential starters. He’ll have his No. 1 option in Julio Jones to rely on and Calvin Ridley entering his third and projected 1,000-yard season. Todd Gurley will star in the backfield and Hayden Hurst is taking over a tight end.

If you’re a Falcons fan, this offense is something to look forward to, which is why it’s not surprising that Ryan is projected to be one of the NFL’s top passers in 2020. Ryan is often in the top ranks but according to OddsChecker, Ryan is supposed to tie with reigning Super Bowl Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes with an over/under for passing yards at 4,500.

OddsChecker’s betting expert Patt Watt explained Ryan’s odds for this fall:

“It’s clear that the books have looked at the Falcons addition of Todd Gurley and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, as a boost to Matt Ryan’s hopes this year.” “In addition, many experts are forecasting a Chris Godwin-style rise for Calvin Ridley who – alongside Julio Jones – could give the Falcons one of the most dynamic offenses in the league.”

Passing Yards Win Games

Dirk Koetter loves the passing game and Matt Ryan is quite frankly incredible at it. But that is not what wins games. Balance does.

Though, Ryan is very accurate. Last season set a new benchmark. For 19 consecutive seasons, Ryan threw for 4,000 passing yards—the longest active streak in the league and 2nd longest in history. And Matty Ice broke Warren Moon’s record on the all-time passing list and currently holds the 10th spot for most career passing yards in NFL history.

The past two seasons the Falcons have stuck to a strict pass-attack offense so the defense knew what was coming. With Devonta Freeman injured and then unable to produce in the backfield, the Falcons didn’t have a run game.

Thankfully, Todd Gurley is saving the day with his explosiveness and talent to give the Falcons a more two-dimensional offense.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

It’s Ridley’s Time to Shine

And yes, Watt makes a good point on the “Chris-Godwin style rise” for Ridley who is expected to ball out this year just like Godwin did up against his mentor Mike Evans.

The 24-year-old balled out during his third season recording 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. Evans and Godwin ended the season with Pro Bowl invites.

With the way things are looking, Ridley and Jones are on their way to recreate the Godwin-Evans duo.

Ryan’s Options This Season Feel Endless

Ryan knows his offense this season is full of weapons. He broke down his options last week on Atlanta’s sports radio station 680 The Fan.

Ryan’s first look will be to his right-hand man, Julio but he will most likely be double teamed so that will force Ryan will have to look for help elsewhere.

“If it’s zone coverage we have a certain way we want to read it. If it’s man coverage, we’re going to want something whether it’s outside, Ryan said. Whether it’s ‘Who’s our best matchup?’ Calvin is our Z. If he’s outside and it’s one-on-one we’re going to take him. If it’s Hayden inside and he is on a linebacker that we don’t think can cover, we’re going to take him. Then you add a back out of the backfield like Todd who can catch the ball really effectively.

“We are just looking for who has the best chance to wear somebody out on their side of the ball and we’ve got a lot of weapons to do that which is fun.”

Ryan’s offense is set up for success this season, let’s hope Koetter uses it wisely.

READ NEXT: Todd Gurley Joins Bryce Harper, Zion Williamson in ‘Ready to Play’ Campaign [WATCH]