Pep Guardiola Responds to Lionel Messi to Man City Rumors

Pep Guardiola has played down suggestions Manchester City could sign Lionel Messi and has said he wants the Barcelona captain to stay at the Camp Nou.

The former Barcelona boss was asked about the Argentina international in a press conference on Tuesday and offered the following response:

“I’m not going to speak about transfers until the end of the season. My wish is that Messi is going to stay in Barcelona.”

Manu Carreno at Cadena SER reported recently that Messi is thinking about leaving Barcelona next year after becoming frustrated with the Catalan giants.

The news has sparked interest from Manchester City who have “real interest” in the 33-year-old, according to Christian Martin of Fox Sports:

Very reliable source here. The possibility of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona and joining Manchester City is real. https://t.co/V4h2e7rwe2 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 3, 2020

Messi is currently contracted to Barcelona until the end of the 2020-21 season but is yet to agree a contract extension with the Catalan giants.

Could Manchester City Tempt Messi?

Former Barcelona forward Rivaldo has said he thinks that Messi could be tempted by a move to the Premier League to join Manchester City in his column for Betfair.

“When Messi’s contract ends he will be 34, but with his class I think he could still easily play in Premier League,” he said. “It will be sad to see him go once his contract ends. Despite his connection to the club, he has the right to move if he wants and reuniting with Pep Guardiola at City could be tempting, as the two of them formed a great partnership of coach and player at Barca.”

Messi and Guardiola enjoyed great success in their three years together at Barcelona, winning three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey twice and lifting the Champions League in 2009 and 2011.

Barcelona President Confident Messi Will Stay

Yet Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu remains confident Messi will stay at the club he joined as a 13-year-old despite the current rumors surrounding the Argentine’s future.

He offered an update on his captain’s situation in an interview with Catalan radio stadion RAC1 on Tuesday.

“It’s true he [only] has a contract until June 2021. We don’t like to explain [contractual] situations usually but it’s obvious that we’re obliged to renew Messi’s deal. “He’s the best player ever. He’s got many years of football left ahead of him. Leo has said many times that he wants to retire at Barcelona-and I don’t have any doubt that he will. And not with me, but with another president.”

Messi has spoken in the past about wanting to retire at Barcelona, and it would still be a shock if he did decide to quit the Catalan giants next year.

