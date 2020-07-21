Surprise Revealed Within Ravens’ Top 5 Madden 21 Ratings

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL, and as a result, they’ve got some of the best players involved in Madden 21.

Interestingly, Lamar Jackson doesn’t take the mantle as the top player on the team. That honor belongs to edge rusher Calais Campbell, who checks in at 95 overall. Jackson is next at 94, offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley comes in next with a 93 rating, Marlon Humphrey follows him at 89 and then Earl Thomas rounds out the group with an 88 overall.

Obviously, Campbell is a talented player, but it’s a bit of a shock to see him ahead of Jackson in the pecking order. Also interesting that the Ravens didn’t have more defenders higher on the list given how solid they are on that side of the ball.

Regardless, this is how Madden 21 sees the Ravens stacking up this coming season.

Ravens’ Calais Campbell Reacts to Madden 21 Rating

One player who wasn’t too upset with these ratings? Linebacker Calais Campbell, who joined the team this offseason and has been one of the elite pass rushers in football the past few seasons. As Campbell said, he is always in-tune to what the Madden ratings are being a sports lover, and he thinks there’s a reason he had been declining in the rankings the last few seasons.

"I wouldn't mind a couple more points there, but 95 isn't too bad." 🤣@CalaisCampbell reacts to his rating in #Madden21. pic.twitter.com/Bkq85hmW6W — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 16, 2020

He said:

“I feel like I was trending in the right direction, as soon as I turned 30, they just brought me back down,” he said with a laugh. “It was the first time in a while they brought me back up to where I should be. I wouldn’t mind a couple more points there, but 95 isn’t too bad.”

The reaction is a funny one considering Campbell’s overall strength in the game which he admits. Others, such as Mark Ingram, were not as diplomatic this week with EA Sports, choosing instead to let their frustrations be known vocally on the internet.

Mark Ingram Campaigns for New Madden Rating

Recently, Ingram filmed a video for EA Sports in which he pleads the game to bump up his rating for the 2021 version of the game. Ingram was an 86 overall for the Baltimore Ravens, but in his mind, that isn’t even good enough for what he can do this season.

Ingram said:

“EA you’re sleeping on me. Speed, strength, awareness. I know you gotta be fumbling. Let’s re-evaluate this thing,” Ingram says, pointing mostly to his abilities as a receiver as a basis of a bump. “Y’all sleeping man. Y’all gotta advance me. I’m telling you EA, I ain’t playing with you. Re-adjust me.”

Re-adjustments aren’t common, but Saquon Barkley may have already received one after surprisingly being rated in the 80s and not the 90s. Will the same happen for Ingram after his plea? Stay tuned to find out, but it’s clear he was far from the only one on his own team with a complaint.

Lamar Jackson Reacts to Madden 21 Rating

Ingram wasn’t the only one feeling slightly snubbed. Even though Jackson was one of the highest rated players in the game for the Baltimore Ravens, he still wasn’t satisfied with where he placed in the pecking order. When he got the official number revealed to him, the reaction was that of laughter for Jackson in the heat of the moment.

Here’s a look:

“94? I wish it was better, but hey, it’s better than it was last year. I guess we can roll with it until the season starts,” Jackson said.

The final part of the quote is most telling for Jackson, as it’s clear he is very motivated to get himself to the point where nobody has to question his rating for the game. Still, his reaction says it all in terms of players.

