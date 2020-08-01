Rejzohn Wright, Last Chance U: Where Is Laney College Star Now in 2020?

Rejzohn Wright is one of the stars of Last Chance U, and many fans are curious to know what the Laney College cornerback is doing now after the Netflix show concluded. Please be advised, there are small Last Chance U spoilers ahead, but we will give you the latest updates on what Wright is doing now.

On the final episode, we find out that Wright narrowed down his two college choices to Oregon State and the University of Central Florida. Wright noted that he enjoyed his visit at UCF, but it would be too far from home. It also helped the Beavers that his brother Nashon Wright is already a corner at Oregon State. Last Chance U noted that Wright will be competing in the fall to start at corner on the opposite side of the field from his brother.

“I really liked UCF but it was just a little too far from home,” Wright said on Last Chance U, via NBC Sports Northwest. “Being able to not come back home would have been hard. It was more of a business move knowing that it will bring more attention to the school and attention to me and my brother and my cousin to get to the league, to get to the NFL. If we both play good on the defense, the team does well, it will just look right.”

According to 247 Sports, Wright was ranked as the No. 40 JUCO prospect in the country and the eighth-rated corner. In addition to UCF and Oregon State, Wright had offers from the following schools, per 247 Sports: Colorado, Fresno State, Hawaii, UCLA, San Jose State and Utah State.

Laney College Head Coach John Beam Described Wright as a ‘Sunday Player’

Wright was the most talented Laney College player featured on the Netflix show. The corner was one of the few players to have several offers from big-time college programs. Laney College head coach John Beam described the corner as a “Sunday player” meaning Wright has the potential to play in the NFL.

“Rejzohn, he is a natural corner,” Beam noted, per NBC Sports Northwest. “He’s 6’3”. He’s got a phenomenal competitive nature about him. He could be a Sunday player.”



Laney College Is the Final School to be Featured on Last Chance U Before the Show Moves on to Basketball

Season five marks the final edition of Last Chance U meaning Wright and his Laney College teammates were the last players to be featured on the show. The good news is Last Chance U is transitioning to a new version that will focus on junior-college basketball.

“We’re thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, CA,” Last Chance U director Greg Whiteley told Deadline. “With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we’re excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball.”

