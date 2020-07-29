Dior Walker-Scott, ‘Last Chance U’: Where Is Laney College WR Now?

Laney College wide receiver Dior Walker-Scott is one of the stars of the latest season of Last Chance U. During the show, Scott gives viewers some insight into the recruiting process for junior college players. Please be advised, there are small Last Chance U spoilers ahead, but we will give an update on what is known so far about Scott’s future.

Scott noted on Last Chance U that both Hawaii and Rice showed interest in the receiver enrolling as a preferred walk-on. Last we saw Scott on the hit Netflix show, he was still searching for a Division I scholarship offer. The final episode showed Scott having a video call with Laney head coach John Beam.

Scott explained that he moved to Hawaii to accept their preferred walk-on offer, but right after he moved there was a coaching change. The receiver added that it was also difficult to showcase his skills after COVID-19 prompted players to be quarantined. The receiver took to Twitter to reflect on the recruiting process back in December 2019.

“With this recruiting process I’m just keeping my head high becuase at the end of the day nothing is promised!💯,” Scott tweeted.

Coach Beam Called Scott a Division I Receiver

On the final episode of Last Chance U, Beam is shown having a conversation with Scott about his future. Beam noted that be believed Scott was a Division I receiver, but was not optimistic he would receive an offer in the fall. Beam pointed toward the spring as likely giving Scott more of an opportunity to catch on with a major program.

What Beam did not know is that a global pandemic would shut down almost all sports for a good portion of the year. This likely did not help Scott’s chances of landing a scholarship with less visits taking place and most colleges halting offseason workouts.

Scott will try to make the Hawaii team in the fall, but college football’s status is in doubt across the country. Conference commissioners and athletic directors continue to discuss the fate of the sport for the upcoming season. It appears that NCAA will allow each conference to decide whether to proceed with football in the fall.

Some smaller conferences have already canceled football for the upcoming season, but most have yet to make a decision. Some of the options being discussed are delaying the start of the college football season, playing a conference-only schedule or moving towards a spring season. We will see if Scott is able to get his opportunity for the upcoming season.

Scott Appears to Now Have a Home

During part of the Last Chance U season, Scott reflected on his experience of sleeping in his car. It appears the receiver has finally found a home, and he tweeted about the feeling of having his own bed.

“The feeling of finally having a bed after two years of what I’ve gone through just to sleep at night,” Scott noted on Twitter on February 17. “I cried when I first laid on my new bed. Thank you God🙌🏾🙏🏾”

Scott was one of the most inspiring stories we have seen on Last Chance U. We hope the receiver lands an opportunity whenever the college football season begins.

